Lahore-born Muhammad Abbas breaks Pandya's ODI world record on debut playing for New Zealand against Pakistan

If you are Muhammad Abbas, chances are your world has changed in the last week or so, especially since getting a call from New Zealand head coach Gary Stead, informing him about his selection in the BlackCaps ODI squad. Things peaked when Abbas got his ODI cap in Napier on Saturday, that too against Pakistan, the country of his birth. The Lahore-borne all-rounder celebrated the occasion with a world record. Muhammad Abbas(NZC)

Abbas ignited the end of the New Zealand innings at McLean Park with his 52, setting a world record for the fastest half-century on debut when he reached 50 off the 24th ball he faced. Abbas broke the record of India all-rounder Krunal who had smashed a 26-ball fifty on his ODI debut.

Son of Azhar Abbas, who has played first-class cricket in Pakistan and New Zealand, Abbas junior walked out to bat at No.6 when New Zealand, at 249/4 in 41.3 overs, were in search of some quick runs to finish strong in the series opener. The right-handed batter, who also bowls handy left-arm seam, smashed three sixes and three fours in a dazzling display of strokeplay.

With the ball, Abbas Junior picked up the important wicket of Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan to show his all-round skills. He played a crucial role in New Zealand's 73-run victory.

The story of Muhammad Abbas

Abbas earned his maiden ODI call-up on the back of 104 and 50 in his last two List A innings. The 21-year-old moved to New Zealand very young after his father, Azhar Abbas, decided to settle in Wellington.

His early exposure to cricket came through his father, who nurtured his talent from a tender age. Abbas’s journey in cricket reflects a blend of natural ability, hard work, and the supportive cricketing environment of New Zealand.

Growing up, Abbas displayed exceptional talent, scoring his first century at the age of 11. He honed his skills at King’s College, Auckland, where he played for the First XI for four years under the guidance of former New Zealand spinner Dipak Patel. Initially focusing on bowling—learning the art of left-arm swing from his father—he gradually developed into a batting allrounder. His breakout moment came during the 2018 season when, at just 14 years old, he scored seven centuries in Auckland club cricket, a remarkable feat that marked him as a prodigy.

Abbas’s family relocated to Wellington in December 2022, where he joined his father’s former club, Karori, before earning a contract with the Wellington Firebirds in July 2023. His domestic career took off swiftly, with a first-class debut for Wellington against Otago on February 25, 2023. His performances in the Ford Trophy, New Zealand’s premier domestic one-day competition, showcased his batting prowess, placing him among the top scorers and earning praise for his ability to handle spin bowling—a skill noted by New Zealand head coach Gary Stead.

In August 2023, Abbas was selected for New Zealand A in a series against Australia A, signaling his rise through the ranks. His international breakthrough came in March 2025, when he earned a maiden call-up to the New Zealand ODI squad.