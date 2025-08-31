Lalit Modi snaps back at Sreesanth's wife, retaliates ‘can’t do anything’ after airing slapgate video: ‘I shared truth’

Lalit Modi has responded to Bhuvneshwari, wife of ex-India pacer S Sreesanth, after she lashed out at him and Australian great Michael Clarke for posting the infamous 'slapgate' clip from IPL 2008. The incident, where Harbhajan Singh slapped Sreesanth following a clash between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), remains one of the league’s most heated controversies. The former MI spinner was also banned for 11 matches for the incident. However, after eight years, Modi released the unseen video of the incident during a podcast with Clarke. Lalit Modi hits back at Sreesanth's wife, defends himself for releasing slapgate video.(Instagram Images)

Bhuvneshwari lambasted both Modi and Clarke in a series of Instagram stories where she didn't hold back and called the act disgusting, heartless, and inhuman.

“Shame on you @lalitkmodi and @michaelclarkeofficial. You people are not even human to drag up something from 2008 just for your own cheap publicity and views. Both @sreesanthnair36 and Harbhajan have long moved on, they are fathers now with school-going children, and yet you try to throw them back into an old wound. Absolutely disgusting, heartless, and inhuman," She wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Modi has hit back at Sreesanth's wife, stressing that he merely shared the truth and even described the former India pacer as the victim of the episode.

"I don’t know why she (Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari) is getting angry. I was asked a question, and I shared the truth. I can’t do anything about that. I am known to speak the truth. Sree was the victim, and that’s exactly what I said. No one had asked me this question earlier, so when Clarke quipped, I responded," Times of India quoted Lalit Modi as saying.

‘It scars their innocent children’

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwari also expressed that reopening the controversy has caused immense distress for their family.

"@sreesanthnair36 has rebuilt his life with dignity and grace after every hardship he faced. Families are being forced to relive trauma that was buried decades ago. This doesn’t just hurt the players; it scars their innocent children who now have to face questions and shame for no fault of theirs," she wrote.

Over the years, both cricketers have buried the hatchet and moved on with their lives. Harbhajan has publicly admitted his regret on several occasions, acknowledging that the incident should never have happened. On the other hand, Sreesanth, while revisiting the episode, has often spoken with respect for the veteran off-spinner, stressing that he still admires him despite the controversy. The duo has also featured together in commentary box, events and advertisements.