Home / Cricket / 'It hurts': Justin Langer said media leaks on coaching style 'was pretty rough' on his family
File photo of Australia head coach Justin Langer(REUTERS)
File photo of Australia head coach Justin Langer(REUTERS)
cricket

'It hurts': Justin Langer said media leaks on coaching style 'was pretty rough' on his family

Opening up about the media leaks regarding his coaching style, Australia's Justin Langer said the controversy was hard on his family.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:15 PM IST

Former Australia coach Justin Langer found himself embroiled in controversy after reports came out in Australian media that players have issues with his methods. The reports came just after Australia lost the Test series against India at home, despite all the odds being stacked in their favour.

The report from The Australian had stated that players have expressed displeasure at Langer's constant "mood swings" and "too-much micro-management".

Opening up about the same in interaction with reporters, Langer said the controversy was hard on his family.

Also read: 'Some extreme criticism not really fair,' Sunil Gavaskar weighs in on Ahmedabad pitch debate

"That's the killer. I've talked for years about honest conversations and the worst part about it all for me was it came out two weeks after the Test match," Langer was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"If there was such an issue, the players or the assistant coaches would have come and spoken to me.

"I honestly believe that whilst there are areas we can always improve, the only thing that's really changed about me since I've been in this job since I've been in Western Australia (coaching job), is we lost a Test match," he added.

Langer further added that his wife Sue had "got really upset" "to the point where she almost said, 'Seriously, what do you want to keep doing it (coaching Australia) for?'"

"I might sound like a sook here, but the biggest thing that will wear me down isn't the travel, isn't the game, isn't the three formats, it is just the incredible spotlight you are always under," Langer further said.

"We've felt that the last few weeks.

"A lot of it was pretty rough and that wears down my family as much as anything. I'm meant to be the tough guy, but it hurts."

"No time scale (for how long he wants to remain coach), not at this stage. These things have a way of working themselves out," he signed off.

Langer has not travelled with the Australia squad to New Zealand for the T20I series, and his assistant Andrew McDonald is with the team taking care of his role. Australia are trailing 0-2 down after two games in the five-match series.

