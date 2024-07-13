Lanka Premier League 2024, Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss, venue analysis

Colombo Strikers and Jaffna Kings meet on Sunday for the second time in the 2024 Lanka Premier League season. In their first clash of the edition, Jaffna beat Colombo by seven wickets in Dambulla. Jaffna Kings are the table-toppers and are the team in great form but Colombo Strikers have the right set of players to pull off a win. Lanka Premier League, Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings: Fantasy XI Prediction

DISCLAIMER: ALL STATS UPDATED TILL END OF MATCH 14 OF 2024 LPL

LAST 5 MATCHES

COLOMBO STRIKERS: WLWLL

JAFFNA KINGS: WWWLW

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR COLOMBO STRIKERS VS JAFFNA KINGS

COLOMBO STRIKERS likely XI

Batters: Glenn Phillips

Allrounders: Thisara Perera, Angelo Perera, Chamika Karunaratne, Shadab Khan, Dunith Wellalage

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando

JAFFNA KINGS likely XI

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Rilee Rossouw, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka

Allrounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Fabian Allen

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Bowlers: Asitha Fernando, Tabraiz Shamsi, Pramod Madushan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

Statistical Performance (Colombo Strikers)

1. Sadeera Samarawickrama

Sadeera Samarawickrama after his 48 runs in the first match of the season, has not really been able to score runs but considering his record in the Lanka Premier League, Colombo Strikers would expect him to find form as the tournament enters the business end.

SADEERA SAMARAWICKRAMA IN LPL

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50/100 26 611 29.09 125.72 2/0

2.Binura Fernando

Binura Fernando has picked four wickets in this season so far. Along with Pathirana, they make a potent bowling attack in the powerplay and the death overs.

BINURA FERNANDO IN LPL

Innings Wickets Strike Rate Economy Rate Average 24 32 16.28 7.37 20

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Colombo Strikers)

1. Glenn Phillips

In the last three matches, Glenn Phillips has scored three successive fifties. Once promoted up the order to No.3, Phillips has been amongst runs and batting really well for Colombo Strikers.

2. Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the highest scorer in the 2024 T20 World Cup is yet to tee off like he would have wanted. With the tournament poised at a crucial stage, it is important for the Afghani batter to score big runs for Colombo Strikers.

Statistical Performance (Jaffna Kings)

1. Avishka Fernando

Avishka Fernando is the second leading run-scorer in 2024 LPL season with 284 runs in six innings. In the LPL, with 1454 runs in 44 innings which includes one century and 13 fifties, Fernando is a key batter for Jaffna Kings.

AVISHKA FERNANDO IN LPL

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50/100 44 1454 36.35 139.80 13/1

2. Tabraiz Shamsi

Tabraiz Shamsi is an experienced campaigner in the T20 format and in the Lanka Premier League, he has picked 17 wickets in 12 innings at a strike rate of 15.17.

TABRAIZ SHAMSI IN LPL

Innings Wickets Strike Rate Economy Rate Average 12 17 15.17 8.27 20.94

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Jaffna Kings)

1. Rilee Rossouw

LPL 2024 marks the inaugural season for Rilee Rossouw. After a slow start with underwhelming performances in the initial matches, Rossouw has made a remarkable comeback. In Jaffna's recent game against the Colombo Strikers, he scored an unbeaten century off just 50 balls.

2. Pathum Nissanka

In the match against Kandy Falcons, Pathum Nissanka slammed 119 off 59. Nissanka has been in top form for Jaffna Kings this season.

Team Head to Head

Jaffna Kings enjoy an overwhelming head-to-head record over Colombo Strikers. Out of 10 matches played between the two teams, Jaffna have won eight and Colombo two.

COLOMBO STRIKERS V JAFFNA KINGS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD (LAST 10 MATCHES)

Matches Colombo won Jaffna won No result 10 2 8 0

Venue and Pitch

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has hosted 47 T20 Internationals where the toss win to match win percentage is 53.19 per cent. Premadasa Stadium will host the final leg of the 2024 LPL season. The average first innings score at this venue is 151 and the average second innings score is 128.

MATCH PREDICTION

Jaffna Kings are favourites because of their excellent head-to-head record against Colombo Strikers. In their last clash in this season, Jaffna beat Colombo. However, Colombo have the firepower to stun the table-toppers in the reverse fixture on Sunday. Jaffna Kings have 85% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Glenn Phillips, Pathum Nissanka, Rilee Rossouw, Avishka Fernando

Allrounders: Shadab Khan, Dunith Wellalage, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Tabraiz Shamsi

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Charith Asalanka

BOWLER – Taskin Ahmed

ALL-ROUNDER – Angelo Perera