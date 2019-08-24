Lasith Malinga to lead revamped Sri Lanka T20 side with 9 changes

cricket

Lasith Malinga was appointed as the captain of Sri Lanka for the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting from September 1, announced the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) on Saturday. The 15-member Sri Lanka squad, which was announced on Saturday, did not have the name of experienced all-rounder Thisara Perera.

Malinga, who retired from ODIs last month, will lead a revamped Sri Lankan side. As many as nine members of the squad who were part of the their last T20I series against South Africa have been shown the door. Danushka Gunathilaka, who last played an international game for Sri Lanka in January 2019, returns to the squad.

“The following 15 member Sri Lanka T20 squad was approved by the Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Honorable Harin Fernando to play the upcoming 03 Match T20I Series vs New Zealand, which starts on September 1, 2019, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium,” SLC said in a statement.

Sri Lanka’s squad for the T20I series against New Zealand: Lasith Malinga (c), Niroshan Dickwella (vc), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanaka.

Earlier this week, New Zealand had also announced their 14-member squad. The team will be lead by pacer Tim Southee as regular skipper Kane Williamson was given rest for the series.

New Zealand’s 14-member squad for three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka: Tim Southee (c), Todd Astle, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor.

Currently, Sri Lanka and New Zealand are taking on each other in the two-match Test series. The first Test was won by Sri Lanka by six wickets.

In the ongoing second Test, Sri Lanka registered the score of 244 in the first innings.

While filing this story, New Zealand had reached the score of 61/2 in their first innings.

