'Last time people said 'Smith, Warner weren’t there, who did we have?,' Shastri hails India's win in Aus
- Head coach Ravi Shastri hailed India's series win in Australia and said that an achievement such as this was never seen before in the world of cricket.
Head coach Ravi Shastri hailed India's series win in Australia and said that an achievement such as this was never seen before in the world of cricket. The Indian tour was marred with injuries with several key players missing one or more Tests. Things looked even more dire for the visitors after India were bundled out for 36 in the Adelaide Test, and skipper Virat Kohli was set to return home.
But Ajinkya Rahane led the team brilliantly in Kohli's absence, while youngsters in the team - including the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, and Shardul Thakur stepped up in the absence of key players. India handed Australia their first defeat in Gabba in 32 years as they won the series 2-1.
Also Read | Swann explains how Eng focussed too much on Ashes instead of 'best team' India
Speaking in an interview on Star Sports, India head coach Ravi Shastri said: “(I would never forget) The character the boys showed right through. You talked about the best Indian performances. I will go one step forward. I don't think cricket has ever seen anything like this, or anything bigger than this."
"And that includes World Test match cricket. I don't think you would have seen anything as big as this. To go and play 16 days of Test cricket, and you add 36 all out in that was unreal.”
Also Read | 'I don't think I took enough fluids today': Root speaks after his ‘special’ ton
With as many as seven key players injured, India almost had to assemble a Playing XI from what was left of the squad, including bowling all-rounder Sundar and left-arm seamer T Natarajan being handed a Test debut in the final game at the Gabba.
"Towards the end, you did not have anyone to pick. There was one player left in the dressing room. If there was a concussion injury, you would have seen him play as well. Kartik Tyagi is his name. He was the only person left," Shastri further revealed.
"So you can imagine what the boys went through. To put up a show like that is unreal. Your hair stands up (thinking about it). Especially on the last day. Virat set the pattern six years ago with his personality. It was stacked on the rest of the team," Shastri said.
Shastri recalled the advice he gave to the team following the Adelaide debacle.
"I told the boys one of the mornings, wear that 36 as a badge. So that you will never forget it. So that when things are going your way, you make the most of it.
"During those 16 days, nothing came easy. You had to fight every day, every hour, every session, and every session-by-session, you had to build. These boys didn't let it go," he added.
"They used to call Australia as "invincibles". Now they are calling this side the "irrepressibles". And they are right when they say that. What you were left with and the refusal to let up from the boys was special," he said.
"Public memory is so short. I tell boys, in your lifetime, you will never go through a period like this where you go and win back-to-back series in Australia.
“When we went last time, people said 'last time Smith wasn't there, Warner wasn't there'. Where was Warner? And where were our players? This time who did we have? Band bajaake aa gaye unka, now no one is speaking,” Shastri signed off.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England Live Score 1st Test Day 2: Kohli & co. eyes quick wickets
'Something you don't expect': Laxman 'surprised' at India's tactics after tea
- 'That is something which you don't expect when you know Joe Root is their main batsman," Laxman said after the tea interval.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasprit Bumrah begins home run on India's tough bowling day
- The bowling spearhead strikes twice by overcoming difficult conditions on Day 1 of the first Test against England in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saliva ban made it difficult to maintain ball as sweat not effective: Bumrah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swann explains how Eng focussed too much on Ashes instead of 'best team' India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sangakkara, Muralitharan named in four-member technical advisory committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Root’s double delight propels England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I don't think I took enough fluids today': Root speaks after his ‘special’ ton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smith, Moeen Ali head massive list of players registered for IPL mini-auction
- Steve Smith released by Rajasthan Royals, Shakib Al Hasan returning to IPL after serving an anti-corruption suspension, Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - both released by CSK are amongst the 11 prominent names to have kept their base price at the higher end of R2 crores.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter reacts to Kohli-Root's friendly chat by pitchside during Chennai Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Root scores century in 100th Test to join illustrious list
- India vs England: English stalwarts Colin Cowdrey and Alec Stewart are the others who achieved this feat. It must be noted that Root made his Test debut in India in 2012 when he helped England draw the final Test with a resolute knock which in turn gave them a series win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Root’s hundred, Sibley’s 87 put ENG in comfort zone
Arjun Tendulkar registers his name for IPL auction 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Last time people said 'Smith, Warner weren't there', who did we have?': Shastri
- Head coach Ravi Shastri hailed India's series win in Australia and said that an achievement such as this was never seen before in the world of cricket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox