'Last year, we won by 4 runs defending 225': Ashwin's ruthless take on Ireland's brutal collapse vs Bumrah-led India

In a series marking Jasprit Bumrah's return after an 11-month injury hiatus, India squared off against Ireland in a gripping first T20I. Bumrah, who had been on the mend from a back injury, notably missed out on the T20 World Cup 2022 and the highly anticipated World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023. Alongside him, another key fast bowler – Prasidh Krishna – also made a comeback to the international cricket stage, with him marking his T20I debut during the series' first match. Jasprit Bumrah (2R) celebrates with teammates during 1st T20I vs Ireland(Twitter/BCCI)

Bolstered by a formidable Indian bowling attack, the Irish batting order encountered a daunting challenge. Their struggle was palpable as they endured a staggering setback, conceding their first five wickets with a meager tally of just 31 runs. India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reacted rather firmly to the start of the game, as Ireland batters looked all at sea against a dominant Indian bowling attack.

“Last time India toured Ireland for T20s, the home side were more than competitive but this time I really doubt there would be a fight. We won a game defending 225 by 4 runs last time! This attack consisting of Arshdeep, Bumrah and Prasidh might just be too much to handle. #INDvsIRE,” wrote Ashwin.

The 2022 tour of Ireland also marked Hardik Pandya's beginning as captain of the side in the T20 team. While Rohit Sharma did lead the side in the T20 World Cup later that year, Hardik has seemingly assumed full-time leadership in the shortest format with Rohit yet to make a T20I appearance this year.

Bumrah, meanwhile, made a brilliant start to the game after opting to bowl in Malahide, as the bowler picked two wickets in the first over itself; the fast bowler dismissed Andrew Balbirnie (4) and Lorcan Tucker (0) off the second and fifth deliveries of the over respectively. Prasidh, then, took his maiden T20I wicket when he removed Harry Tector on 9, while Paul Stirling (11) and George Dockrell (1) also fell cheaply.

The return of Jasprit Bumrah remains crucial for India's ambitions in both the impending Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup, with the latter scheduled on home soil. Spearheading the pace battery alongside Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, Bumrah's presence is set to bolster the Indian attack as the side chases its first ICC title since 2013.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON