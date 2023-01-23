'Learn from other countries like India': Ex-Pakistan star's brutal dig at Babar Azam and Co. amid New Zealand series

With Rohit Sharma-led India hammering New Zealand in its backyard, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has launched a scathing attack on the Babar Azam-led side for their mediocre performance against the Black Caps at home. Under the leadership of veteran opener Rohit, Team India has secured a series win over New Zealand by winning the first two matches of the three-game opera. India's arch-rivals Pakistan were outplayed by New Zealand, who are yet to win a single match in its ongoing series against the Rohit-led side.

Kaneria, who is unsure about Pakistan having a leading candidate to replace Babar from T20I captaincy, observed that the Green Army even struggled to register gigantic totals against New Zealand during their home series. Sharing a video on his YouTube channel, Kaneria slammed the batting performance of the Babar-led side against New Zealand. Babar-led Pakistan failed to reach the 300-run mark against New Zealand in the three-match ODI series. The Green Army also folded for a paltry total of 182 in the 2nd ODI that New Zealand had won by 79 runs.

"Pakistan will have to think about the T20 captaincy as well as to whom to give it if they take it away from Babar Azam. Did we make any big score of note in the ODIs? Did anyone score double hundred? Was there any dominant performance? No. We need to realize all this and learn from other countries like India who are exploiting their conditions. But here we are afraid of getting exposed in our own conditions," Kaneria said in his YouTube channel.

Kaneria credited Team India for making great use of their home conditions against New Zealand in the three-match series. Lashing out at Pakistan for not producing any result-oriented wickets at home, the former cricketer and full-time pundit also opined that Babar's recent knocks have failed to inspire the Green Army.

"Now India have a chance to test their bench in the third ODI and give new players some chances. But in Pakistan it's all about thinking about yourself. Babar Azam continues to score his own 50-60 runs and the team doesn't benefit from that at all, it's just causing losses," Kaneria added.

