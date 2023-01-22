'He made only 1 mistake when...': Irfan Pathan's huge statement on Rohit Sharma after India thrash NZ in 2nd ODI

Turning aggressor in the series decider against New Zealand on Saturday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made light work of the run chase in the eight-wicket thrashing of the Black Caps at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. Veteran opener Rohit slammed his 48th half-century in the 2nd One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series against New Zealand. The senior batter was thoroughly praised by former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan for his match-winning knock.

The former cricketer and full-time cricket pundit reflected on Rohit's knock after Mohammed Shami-inspired India hammered New Zealand in the low-scoring encounter to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Pathan, who was all praise for the Indian batter, also pointed out that the Indian skipper made only one mistake in the recently concluded 2nd ODI between New Zealand and Team India.

"I am repeatedly saying that you shouldn't worry too much about Rohit Sharma's form at all. This was his first half-century while chasing against New Zealand and it came at the right time. He made only one mistake when the ball hit his pads, there was an lbw appeal, they wanted to take the DRS but didn't take it. But other than that, he looked in complete control, we saw amazing shots, on the up on the off side and the leg side," Pathan told Star Sports.

Rohit ended up top-scoring for Team India as the opener's 50-ball 51-run knock guided the hosts to an 8-wicket win over New Zealand at Raipur. Pleased to see Rohit scoring a stylish half-century against the top-ranked New Zealand side at Raipur, former all-rounder Pathan has also backed the India captain to smash huge batting milestones in the upcoming matches.

"The conditions were not easy, they were slightly difficult. The ball was moving a little under the lights. The scoreboard pressure was not there but he had to go close to a half-century. That milestone has come and if he gets an opportunity going forward, he will make the milestone even bigger because he is batting extremely well. The problem is that when you are chasing a low score, you try to hit from the first ball. That was not the case. He respected the conditions and then played his favorite shots once he got set," Pathan added.

