How 2-0 series lead vs New Zealand puts India with chance to become No.1 side in ICC ODI rankings

Team India reigned supreme on Saturday in Raipur, defeating New Zealand in the 2nd ODI to grab a 2-0 series-clinching victory. Mohammed Shami was in hot form as his three-wicket haul helped Rohit Sharma and Co. bowl out the visitors for 108 runs in 34.3 overs. In a lethal spell of six overs, Shami conceded only 18 runs. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya took two wickets in six overs, leaking 16 runs, alongwith Washington Sundar also taking two scalps in three overs, conceding only seven runs.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj continued with his rich form, taking a wicket in six overs, and only conceding 10 runs. Shardul Thakur took a wicket and conceded 26 runs in six overs and Kuldeep Yadav also bagged a dismissal in 7.3 overs, leaking 29 runs.

Chasing a target of 109 runs, India cruised to 111 for two in 20.1 overs courtesy of a half-century from captain Rohit. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill (40*) and Ishan Kishan (8*) remained unbeaten for the hosts. The defeat saw New Zealand lose their no. 1 spot in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings, making way for England to take pole position. Before the 2nd ODI in Raipur, New Zealand were on top of the table with 115 rating points, followed by England with 113 rating points. Australia were third with 112 rating points and India fourth with 111 rating points.

The humiliating defeat also sees India climb to third position with 113 rating points. If India defeat New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the three-match series, they will climb to no. 1 position in the ODI rankings.

The hosts won the first ODI by 12 runs, in Hyderabad. A double hundred by Shubman Gill saw India post 349 for eight in 50 overs. Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell and Henry Shipley took two wickets each for New Zealand. Chasing a target of 350 runs, New Zealand were bowled out for 337 in 49.2, despite a ton from Michael Bracewell. Mohammed Siraj bagged four wickets for the home side.

