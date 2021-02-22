India vs England: 'I learnt a lot from Zaheer Khan and his work ethics,' Ishant Sharma ahead of his 100th Test
India pacer Ishant Sharma is expected to play his 100th Test at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad against England starting from Thursday. The right-arm pacer made his debut for India 14 years ago in Australia, but the tall and lanky pacer has really hit his stride in the past few years under Virat Kohli's captaincy.
The 32-year-old has become an integral part of India's Test team over the years, and he will be expected to be one of the key figures for the Indian team in the upcoming pink-ball Test where the fast bowlers are likely to get assistance from the surface. Speaking ahead of the encounter, Ishant was asked to mention a few highlights from his stellar career, and the pacer said that he has learnt a lot from former India bowler Zaheer Khan.
Also read: Virat Kohli on cusp of surpassing MS Dhoni's Test captaincy record
"If your career is 14 years long and you are still playing, you cannot name just one highlight. It is difficult to pinpoint just one highlight, every sportsperson has the graph going up and down," Ishant told reporters at a virtual press conference ahead of news agency ANI.
"I cannot say about that one thing that took my graph or brought it down. Obviously, it feels great to be playing 100 Tests, I learn a lot from Zaheer Khan, I learnt from his work ethic. I have told everyone playing in the team that if you keep on working on your fitness, the rewards will come," he added.
"When I went to Australia in 2007-08 in Australia, I was just a youngster and I was just focusing on bowling. I did not think much, as we bowl in domestic cricket, I just followed the same.
"Over the years, I learnt by being in different situations. I have always had this motive in making the team win, till the day I play, I will play with the same motive. Personal milestones can be there, when you are about to leave your career you can see these milestones. But these are just numbers for me, I do not play for numbers, I just play to win," he added.
The speedster was further asked if the lack of white-ball cricket has increased the lifespan of his Test career. In his response, the pacer said that he enjoys playing white-ball cricket as well.
Also read: Chopra names India's keeper among Pant, Rahul and Kishan for England T20s
"I love to play white-ball cricket, sportsperson have their job to play, this is the least they can do. If I am not playing white-ball cricket, it should not affect my Test cricket. I should be grateful for how many matches I have played in Tests. I think like this only.
"I do not think that if I played all three formats, I wouldn't have played 100 Tests. I would have achieved the feat a bit late, but I would have played 100 Tests," he added.
"I think about one game at a time, I do not think about the future. I understand my body and what type of training I need to do. Right now, I have understood that as you grow older, you need to think about the recovery process as well.
"I am looking after myself, everything has paid off for me nicely. It is tough to say which captain understood me the best. It is not about the captain understanding me but it is the other way around. It is important to know what the captain wants from me, when this communication is done, it makes things a lot easier," he signed off.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli on cusp of surpassing MS Dhoni's Test captaincy record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Learnt a lot from Zaheer Khan, his work ethics,' Ishant ahead of his 100th Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will Motera witness the end of Virat Kohli's unusual century drought in Tests?
- India vs England: One of the biggest hallmark of his international career has been his ability to convert 50s into 100s and that is what has taken him so close to Sachin Tendulkar's unbelievable record of 100 international centuries so quickly in his career.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conway's unbeaten 99 helps NZ to big win against Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘His bat did the talking’: Chopra lauds India batsman for breaking into T20 side
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chopra names India's keeper among Pant, Rahul and Kishan for England T20s
- Pant’s re-entry in the shortest format and Kishan’s arrival means Virat Kohli will be spoilt for choices while selecting the wicketkeeper-batsman for India in the first T20I at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former selector reveals how Virat Kohli conducts himself in selection meetings
- Kohli's on-field antics often blow up on social media, but he is still regarded as one of the greatest of the current generation because of his consistent run with the bat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There aren't too many teams who come away from India with a series win: Stokes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gambhir says Team India shouldn't think much about World Test Championship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't think he will now make a comeback': Gavaskar on India spinner
- Ashwin last represented India in coloured outfits in 2017 after which he and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were overlooked for the limited-overs games.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishant Sharma’s ton, one of resolve and dedication
- The 32-year-old Sharma, who started off as a teenager in May 2007, has only now hit triple figures, but his longevity without shedding the tag as a genuine new-ball bowler is a tribute to his unwavering dedication as a subcontinent seamer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He must be joking’: Tewatia got to know of his maiden call-up from Yuzi Chahal
- Tewatia hogged the limelight with his impeccable all-round show at the Indian Premier League 2020 which held in the UAE. The uncapped cricketer played a couple of crucial knocks to rescue his side Rajasthan Royals in crunch situations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI asks white-ball specialists to report in Ahmedabad on March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Ishan Kishan’s family reacted to his maiden India call-up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox