'Legend' Ellyse Perry leaves Mandhana speechless with heroic knock, crazy 'Delhi Metro' act for AUS star breaks internet

Ellyse Perry continued his purple patch with the form as he once again guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to a crucial 5-run win over Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League eliminator. Perry has been in terrific form with both bat and ball as she played a brilliant 66-run knock on Friday to help RCB qualify for the WPL final for the first time. Ellyse Perry scored 66 runs in the WPL eliminator against Mumbai Indians.

The star all-rounder also delivered with the ball by picking the crucial wicket of Yastika Bhatia while defending the 136-run target at Arun Jaitley Stadium. She returned with the figures of 1/29 in four overs to help RCB give an edge over Capitals in the mega clash.

After electing to bat first, RCB had a horrible start in the powerplay as they were three down for just 23. Perry held one end and helped the team move forward as the wickets kept falling from one end. The 33-year-old hit 8 fours and a six during her 50-ball stay in the middle as RCB posted 135/6 in 20 overs which turned out to be enough for Bangalore.

The cricket critics and fans on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, hailed Perry for her efforts on the field which helped RCB qualify for the WPL final. A video of cricket fans chanting Perry and RCB in the Delhi metro also went viral on social media.

After the match, Perry was elated with her fine performance in the crucial encounter and impressed with the spinners' show in the end to help seal the win for RCB.

"We are ecstatic to get an opportunity to be in the final. To defend a low total like that is awesome. The girls kept calm and pretty awesome performance from the spinners at the end. You gotta take the opportunity when it comes. Nice for me the last couple of games, it has fallen my way. The way we stayed calm against such a good side is exceptional," Perry said after the post-match presentation.

Captain Mandhana also hailed Perry for his fighting knock when things were not going RCB's way.

"What do I say of her now! She is a legend, the way she kept her nerves with 3 wickets down. Even when she came back in, she told us we are in it, keep our nerves," Madhana said after RCB's triumph.

Earlier, Perry claimed registered her name in record books with a scintillating bowling performance against Mumbai Indians in the league stage clash. Perry produced a brilliant spell to dismantle the Mumbai batting line-up and helped RCB reach the play-offs. The Aussie star claimed a six-wicket haul to become the first bowler in the league to achieve the feat.