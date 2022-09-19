Legends League Cricket: I want to entertain fans once again with my batting, says Gujarat Giants skipper Virender Sehwag

Following a dazzling start, Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants look to build on the winning momentum in the Legends League Cricket 2022. Gujarat Giants defeated India Capitals in the league opener with Ireland’s star batsman Kevin O’Brien slamming a century.

With the global cricketing legends turning the clock back with their return on the field, one of India’s greatest openers Sehwag is keen to impress his fans once again by scoring runs for his side, Gujarat Giants, in the ongoing league.

“It was a great start. Kevin scored a century and our bowlers also played well. With this opportunity to return to the cricketing field, I would try to entertain fans once again with my batting. And I hope our team keep playing well and win the trophy,” Sehwag said while addressing the media during the Gujarat Giants’ press conference here on Monday.

Skipper Sehwag was accompanied by the former India pacer and Gujarat Giants’ coach, Venkatesh Prasad along with the players, Parthiv Patel and O’Brien.

Through Team Gujarat Giants, Adani Sportsline has invested into franchise-cricket with an aim to engage and connect with cricket fans.

The sports arm of the Adani Group, Adani Sportsline has already emerged as one of the top contributors in Indian sports since its inception in 2019. It has been creating world-class opportunities for the country’s talented athletes across various sports.

Emphasising the importance of providing a much-needed platform for the upcoming talents, Parthiv added: “Sports is going to the next level in India because the infrastructure is growing, companies are investing and making sure that all the athletes get that platform to perform. Players need such encouragement.”

Gujarat Giants will take on Manipal Tigers in their second game of the league at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow tonight.

Talking about the team, coach Prasad said: “It’s a great opportunity for me to be associated with Gujarat Giants. These cricketers are not just legends but also giants in the sport. Our mantra is to entertain the audience and viewers watching and following Gujarat Giants and bring the best and exhibit our skills. Hope we carry the momentum from the first game into the tournament.”

The ongoing edition of the Legends League Cricket has been witnessing the participation of many cricketing greats from across the world. Gujarat Giants’ squad also consists of legendary cricketers such as T-20 Boss Chris Gayle, Richard Levi, Daniel Vettori and Graeme Swann among others.

“I always loved playing cricket in India. Fans are very passionate. I have never been to Lucknow before, so I’m super excited to get to the ground and play. Great franchise and team behind us,” O’Brien commented.

Gujarat Giants squad: Virender Sehwag (captain), Parthiv Patel, Chris Gayle, Elton Chigumbura, Chris Tremlett, Richard Levi, Graeme Swann, Joginder Sharma, Ashok Dinda, Daniel Vettori, Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Binny, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lendl Simmons, Manvinder Bisla and Ajantha Mendis.

