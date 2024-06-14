Legends League Cricket targets AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Dawid Malan for Season 5

Legends League Cricket is aiming to feature recently retired cricket legends like AB De Villiers, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Dawid Malan, and Stuart Broad in its upcoming fifth season. Following a milestone season in November-December 2023, which reached 1.56 billion viewers globally, Legends League Cricket is set to return in September 2024. Registrations for players are now open. Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers

The league will welcome the crème de la crème of the sport as they entertain fans across multiple venues in India and Qatar, turning back the clock with their performances. After a successful last season in India, which garnered a massive global reach, the new season promises even more excitement with six teams set to compete. The 2023 season featured six franchises owned by multi-billion dollar groups, with Manipal Tigers emerging as champions after defeating Urbanrisers Hyderabad.

This new season aims to attract a fresh set of players and expand the fan base of Legends League Cricket. Last December, over 120 players from nine countries participated. With the registration window for the player draft now live, the league is open to even more player participation. Interested players can register through the official website – www.llct20.com. Despite a minimum requirement of having played at least 20 List A games in their respective countries, last year's registration saw more than 400 players from 14 countries signing up for the draft pool.

“We are targeting the best international players to engage with Legends League Cricket for our fans. Top players like Aaron Finch & Suresh Raina played their first series with us post-retirement. With increased participation from across the globe and a star-studded lineup, this tournament is getting bigger and better, with teams playing in cities across India and Qatar. This gives our fans the opportunity to watch their favorite stars live and experience world-class cricket in their own cities. The average age of Legends playing at LLC was around 37 last season. With stars like Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, and Aaron Finch, the tournament is definitely attracting a lot of attention,” said Raman Raheja, Co-Founder of Legends League Cricket.