'Let Babar Azam, Rizwan just do ads': Pakistan duo humiliated as ex-captain told not to 'act bigger than the game'

Pakistan suffered a humiliating batting collapse in the ODI series decider against the West Indies at Tarouba, managing only 92 runs while chasing a formidable 295. After securing a strong start to the series with a five-wicket win in the opener, Mohammad Rizwan’s side crumbled spectacularly in the second match and capitulated entirely in the decider, leaving fans stunned. (L/R) Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan celebrate the dismissal of Shai Hope of West Indies during the second One Day International (ODI) cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan(AFP)

The top order fell apart almost immediately, with openers Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, and captain Rizwan all dismissed for ducks within the first three overs. Babar Azam failed to anchor the innings, departing for a mere 9, while Salman Agha offered minimal resistance, top-scoring with just 30. While all players bore the brunt in brutal post-match analysis, the duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam were specifically criticised for their non-performance.

Babar showed promising signs of a return to form with an impressive 47 in the first ODI, but faltered with a duck in the second game. Another single-digit score in the third ODI meant that his overall series performance remained inconsistent, leaving Pakistan without the steady batting anchor they desperately needed. While Rizwan did score a half-century, he, too, failed to make a mark later in the series, with scores of 16 and 0.

Following the series defeat, Basit Ali, the former Pakistan cricketer, didn't mince his words as he hammered the two players.

“They're living up to the performances they did during the beginning of their careers. Ab inse bas advertisements kara lo (Let them just do ads now),” Basit said on The Game Plan.

“They don't listen to the coaches. Whatever the batting coaches say, they just keep pretending to listen to them. They need someone who can give them a wake-up call, like Inzamam, Yousuf or a Younis Khan. And they know there's no one who would do that, because they didn't let anyone do it before.”

Kamran's criticism

Basit went on to claim that Babar needs to keep his ego aside, and while Kamran Akmal, the former Pakistan player who is also Babar's first cousin, defended the Pakistan star's values off the field, he advised Babar to have a more balanced approach to the game.

“I can guarantee that I haven't seen ego in him. He respects his family and meets everyone respectfully. But what I want from him is, when he enters the field, he doesn't act bigger than the game. Prioritise Pakistan. The investments he made in some players during his tenure as Pakistan captain didn't favour the country, too,” said Akmal.