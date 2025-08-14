'I pray India refuse to play us in Asia Cup. Itna bura maarenge vo...': Basit Ali spits raw venom after drubbing vs WI

Pakistan endured a crushing collapse against the West Indies in the ODI series decider at Tarouba, crumbling to a mere 92 while chasing 295. After taking an early 1-0 lead with a comfortable five-wicket win in the series opener, Mohammad Rizwan’s side imploded in the second match and capitulated spectacularly in the decider. India are scheduled to meet Pakistan in the Asia Cup match on September 14(Files/AP)

The batting order disintegrated from the outset, losing three top-order wickets within the first three overs. Openers Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, and captain Rizwan all departed without scoring, leaving the chase in tatters. Babar Azam, too, fell cheaply for just 9, while Salman Agha offered little resistance before being dismissed for 30.

Pakistan’s innings lasted just 29.2 overs, with Jayden Seales being the tormentor-in-chief, registering brilliant figures of 6/18 in 7.2 overs. Following the embarrassing collapse and a heavy defeat, the former Pakistan cricketers reacted furiously; while Shoaib Akhtar took a ferocious dig at the batting lineup, stating they can't take fly home pitches everywhere, Basit Ali went a step further.

Referring to the upcoming Asia Cup amid rising India-Pakistan political and diplomatic tensions, Basit expressed his hope that the BCCI refuses to take part in the match, saying it would spare Pakistan an on-field humiliation.

“I pray India refuse to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, just like how they did at the World Championships of Legends. Itni buri tarah maarenge na vo, ki aapki soch hai (They will beat us so badly you can't even imagine),” Basit said on The Game Plan YouTube channel.

The host had a wry laugh at this remark, and further commented that Pakistan don't even stand a chance against Afghanistan with the way things stand. To this, Basit replied, “If we lose to Afghanistan, no one would care much in this country. But everyone goes mad the moment you lose to India.”

Asia Cup in T20 format

While Pakistan's performance in the final ODI does warrant criticism, it's worth noting that the Asia Cup will take place in T20 format, where the team has been relatively stronger. Pakistan had previously edged West Indies 2-1 in the T20I series, led by Salman Agha. None of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan featured in the T20I series, a trend which is likely to continue in the Asia Cup.

The Asia Cup, to be held in the UAE, serves as preparation for the next year's T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.