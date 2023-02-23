Home / Cricket / 'Let's leave him alone': Shahid Afridi's blunt reaction to Shoaib Akhtar's remark on Shaheen's T20 WC injury

'Let's leave him alone': Shahid Afridi's blunt reaction to Shoaib Akhtar's remark on Shaheen's T20 WC injury

Published on Feb 23, 2023 12:52 AM IST

Shahid Afridi had a blunt reaction to Shoaib Akhtar's remarks on Shaheen's knee injury at the T20 World Cup, where the former speedster claimed he would've completed his full quota of overs if he were in Shaheen's place.

Shahid Afridi; Shoaib Akhtar; Shaheen Afridi(File)
Pakistan's legendary former speedster Shoaib Akhtar is making headlines for his rather controversial takes surrounding Pakistan cricket over the past few days. Akhtar claimed Babar Azam, the current Pakistan captain, is not a “brand” because he cannot communicate properly in English language. Furthermore, Akhtar also criticised pacer Shaheen Afridi for not completing his full four-over quota in the final of the T20 World Cup last year.

Shaheen had a knee injury relapsed during the final against England, and even as he returned to the field and took the ball for his third over, Afridi eventually left the field due to pain in his knee. Akhtar, however, insisted if he were in Shaheen's place, he'd have braved the pain and bowled out his quota, and would've even taken injections after every delivery if need be.

The comment from Akhtar has drawn mixed reactions and Pakistan's former captain Shahid Afridi has now broken silence on the same. Afridi and Akhtar shared the dressing room for a large part of their careers for Pakistan, and the former all-rounder had a rather blunt remark on Akhtar's comments.

“Shoaib Akhtar took so many injections that he can't walk now!” Afridi said in a light-hearted way on Samaa TV.

“See, this is Shoaib Akhtar's class. He can do that. It's difficult, though. Everyone can't be Shoaib Akhtar. It's difficult to play with injury if you take injections and pain-killers. Because then, you risk aggravating the injury further. Anyway, let's leave Shoaib Akhtar alone!” said Afridi.

Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of action for many months after the T20 World Cup final, as he missed Pakistan's home Test series against England and New Zealand, as well as the limited-overs series against the Kiwis. The fast bowler eventually made his comeback in the Pakistan Super League as he led Lahore Qalandars.

