'Let's not go below the belt': Wasim Akram warns after India avoid burning Pakistan Asia Cup question

The legendary Wasim Akram reacted on Wednesday to the ongoing backlash over the scheduled India versus Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, insisting that the "game must go on" regardless of whether the blockbuster encounter takes place. The two arch-rivals are slated to face each other on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium in a Group A fixture. Wasim Akram had his say on the scheduled India vs Pakistan Asia Cup fixture

Ever since the schedule was confirmed last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has faced significant criticism for agreeing to play against Pakistan. The controversy was heightened by the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this April, which further strained the already fragile political situation between the two countries. At one point, speculation was rife that the Asia Cup could even be cancelled if India withdrew, before the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) ended the uncertainty with an official announcement in late July.

The criticism intensified after the Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions side withdrew from facing Pakistan twice in the World Championship of Legends last month, including the semifinal.

More recently, at a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, India captain Suryakumar Yadav was asked whether his team would participate in the September 14 clash. The Indian media manager swiftly intervened, instructing reporters to restrict questions to team selection.

Speaking on the Stick With Cricket podcast, Akram urged calm, stressing the importance of keeping politics away from sport.

"Asia Cup schedule is out, there is backlash. But we in Pakistan are calm. We will be fine whether we play or don’t play. The game must go on," he said.

"Politics apart, I am not a politician. They are patriotic about their country, we are patriotic about ours. Let's not go below the belt. Talk about the triumphs of your country; the same goes for Pakistan, and the same goes for India. It is easier said than done."

Akram added that while he respected the sensitivities around the rivalry, he still hoped to see India and Pakistan contest at least one bilateral Test series in his lifetime. The two neighbours have not played a bilateral series since 2012.

“I hope to see a Test series between India and Pakistan in my lifetime.”