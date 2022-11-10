'Like father-in-law, like son-in-law': Shaheen Afridi signs Indian flag after PAK make T20 WC final, picture goes viral

Pakistan scripted a superb win on Wednesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground against New Zealand to make the T20 World Cup final. More a week back, Pakistan stood on the brink of elimination. They lost their first two matches and made a poor start in the must-win game against South Africa. But Pakistan did not just bounce back in that match, they won their next two to reach the semis and eventually their first final at an ICC event in five years. They now wait for the result of the second semi-final which will be between India and England in Adelaide.

After the match, a certain picture went viral where Pakistan star Shaheen Afridi was spotted signing the Indian flag for a fan in Sydney. Shaheen had earlier played a key role in Pakistan's semi-final win where he had finished with 2 for 24, picking up the early wicket of Finn Allen and the crucial wicket of captain Kane Williamson.

Immediately after the match, social media was flooded with Shaheen's picture of giving his autograph on the Indian flag and it reminded them of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who a few years back, in 2018 during the St Moritz Ice Cricket Tournament in Switzerland, had posed with the Indian flag with a fan. Here is how Twitter reacted…

Shaheen Afridi signed the India flag for an Indian fan.

Shaheen Afridi signed the India flag for an Indian fan. Respect ❤️



Shaheen Afridi signed the India flag for an Indian fan. Respect ❤️



"We should respect the flags of other nations and that's why I asked them to hold their flag in a proper way," Afridi had earlier reacted on his act when speaking to Pakistan's Dawn. "I also wanted them to have a better picture."

Taking about the T20 World Cup, the final will be played in Melbourne on Sunday.

