Live cricket score, South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 4, Johannesburg: SA lead by 436

South Africa will look to pile more misery on Australia on day 4 of the fourth and final Test in Johannesburg. The hosts are ahead by 410 runs and will look to build an unassailable lead with two full days remaining. South Africa, leading the series 2-1, did not enforce follow on despite bowling out Australia for 221 and taking a first innings lead of 267. The Proteas only need a draw to beat Australia in a home series for the first time since 1969/70. Follow live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 3, Johannesburg here

