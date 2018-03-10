Live cricket score, West Indies vs Ireland, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018

Follow live cricket score of West Indies vs Ireland, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018, here. The West Indies cricket team take on the Ireland cricket team in an ICC World Cup 2018 qualifier in Harare on Saturday. Both teams have won their first two games in Group A, with Ireland leading the group on account of a superior net run rate. A win for either side will ensure they make it through to the Super Six of the qualifying tournament whilst also continuing their good run of form. West Indies go into the game as favourites given their history but Ireland are a formidable side in limited-overs cricket. (SA vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2 live updates, score)

