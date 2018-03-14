Live - India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy 2018, live cricket score, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team are atop the points table and would want to keep it that way at the end of the day as they take on Bangladesh in the fifth game of the Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo tonight. If India win today’s match, they will be through to the finals that will be played at the same venue on Sunday. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will also be full of confidence after a thrilling win against hosts Sri Lanka on Saturday. A win for them will open up the table and it will all boil down to the net run rate to see which two teams enter the final. Get live cricket score of India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy 2018, here. (Live streaming | Live blog)

