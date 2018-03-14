India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy T20 Tri-Nation series, Colombo: Where to get live streaming, live cricket score

Live streaming of India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy T20 Tri-Nation Series, Colombo, is available online.

Indian cricket team may be on top of the table in the Nidahas Trophy but it has not been smooth sailing. An inconsistent top order has been the main area of concern for Rohit Sharma’s side heading into the game against Bangladesh on Wednesday. The Indian side cannot afford a slip-up against a buoyant Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh that chased down 215, the fourth-highest successful chase in Twenty20 Internationals in their previous game against Sri Lanka.

Where to get live streaming of India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy T20 Tri-Nation Series?

You can log on to www.yupptv.com or use the YuppTV app to see the live streaming of India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy T20 Tri-Nation Series game. The match starts at 7pm.

All the matches will be available on YuppTV in the USA, Canada, Middle East and North Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, United Kingdom and Europe.

The fifth T20 of the Nidahas Trophy -- between India vs Bangladesh -- will be broadcast live on DSport (English commentary). Hindi commentary will be available on Rishtey Cineplex/HD

Where to get live cricket score India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy T20 Tri-Nation Series?

Hindustan Times will bring you live cricket score of all the matches of Nidahas Trophy T20 Tri-Nation series. You can visit our sports section - https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/ for the latest stories, cricket score, photo galleries and videos.