Live - Nidahas Trophy tri-nation 3rd T20, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, live cricket score, Colombo

After registering a win over India in the in the opening clash of the Nidahas Trophy, Sri Lanka will look to continue their momentum in the tri-nation T20 series when they take on Bangladesh tonight. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are experiencing contrasting fortunes. Sri Lanka recently beat Bangladesh in Tests and T20s (away). Bangladesh, on the other hand, have lost 10 out of 11 T20 internationals and looked lacklustre in their loss against India on Thursday. With injuries to key players, including captain Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah’s side face an uphill task as they look to snap their losing streak against the hosts. Follow live cricket score of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy tri-nation T20 match in Colombo here (LIVE UPDATES)

