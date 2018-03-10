Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy tri-nation 3rd T20, Colombo

Hosts Sri Lanka will aim to continue their dominant run over Bangladesh when the two teams meet in the third game of the Nidahas Trophy T20 in Colombo tonight. Sri Lanka will be high on confidence going into this game after they surprised India in the tournament opener. Their recent record against Bangladesh is impressive, having beaten them in the away Test and T20 series besides the final of a tri-series, which also included Zimbabwe. The way Sri Lanka played against India was even more impressive, comfortably chasing a 175-run target courtesy a Kusal Perera special. Follow live cricket score of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy tri-nation T20 match in Colombo here (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

17:51 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to HT’s live coverage of the Nidahas Trophy match between hosts Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are under the pump after a string of losses. The batsmen have not been able to rotate the strike enough in the middle overs, stopping them from putting up competitive scores.

The absence of star player and captain Shakib Al Hasan is a setback.

The 2018 Nidahas Trophy is a tri-nation series between Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka. Each team will play each other twice, with two teams progressing to the final.