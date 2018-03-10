Kagiso Rabada faces suspension for remainder of South Africa-Australia Test series

South Africa cricket team pacer Kagiso Rabada is in danger of missing out the rest of the ongoing four-Test series with Australia. (SA v AUS 2nd Test Day 2 updates)

Rabada was seen intentionally brushing Steve Smith with his shoulder after dismissing the Australian cricket team captain on Day One of the second Test at Port Elizabeth. His actions didn’t go down well the standing umpires who later charged the pacer with a Level 2 code of conduct breach.

A Level 2 breach of the ICC code of conduct carries a maximum of a 100 per cent match fee fine and between 3-4 demerit points. Since Rabada has already five demerit points against his name due to his previous disciplinary transgressions, an additional three demerit points will take his tally to eight points, which carry a two-Test suspension.

Rabada has appealed against the charge and will be appearing before match referee Jeff Crowe after the end of second day’s play to defend his case on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old’s conduct took the sheen off his stellar performance with the ball on Day One. In a fiery spell of fast bowling, he tore apart Australian middle and lower order en route to a five-for. Australia had begun brilliantly with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft adding 98 for the first wicket but post lunch, the lost the momentum and were bowled out for 243.

If Rabada is handed a ban it will be a big blow to the hosts, a fact his pace bowling partner Vernon Philander highlighted while speaking to the press.

“He’s a big part of this bowling line up. Let’s hope that’s not the case and we’ll have a four-pronged attack come Cape Town,” Philander said.

Former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith, on the other hand, slammed Rabada for his action.

“Obviously, we know any kind of physical contact is not on in the game. It looked like they were walking in the same direction. From a series perspective, you hope he doesn’t get a ban, you want to see the best players playing against the best players but it is silly,” he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.