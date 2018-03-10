Live cricket score: South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 2, Port Elizabeth: SA 101/2
Live cricket score of the South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 2, in Port Elizabeth here. South Africa cricket team will be looking to take control of the second Test at St George’s Park after bowling out Australia cricket team cheaply on the opening day.cricket Updated: Mar 10, 2018 15:05 IST
South Africa cricket team will be hoping to bat through the whole of Day 2 and take control of the second Test against Australia at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. The Proteas were 39 for the loss of one wicket at stumps on Day 1 after Kagiso Rabada took five wickets to help the hosts bowl out Australia cricket team for 243 in the first innings. Earlier David Warner, who was also slow to get going, found some flow late Friday morning and reached 50 at lunch. The Australian opener had been the focus of much of the build-up to the second Test after an ugly spat last Sunday with South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock in the first Test in Durban, which the visitors won by 118 runs. Get live cricket score of the South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 2, in Port Elizabeth here. (WI vs IRL ICC WC qualifier live updates, score)
If you can’t see the full scorecard, commentary of South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test,click here.