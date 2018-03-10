Live cricket score: South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 2, Port Elizabeth: SA 101/2

South Africa cricket team will be hoping to bat through the whole of Day 2 and take control of the second Test against Australia at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. The Proteas were 39 for the loss of one wicket at stumps on Day 1 after Kagiso Rabada took five wickets to help the hosts bowl out Australia cricket team for 243 in the first innings. Earlier David Warner, who was also slow to get going, found some flow late Friday morning and reached 50 at lunch. The Australian opener had been the focus of much of the build-up to the second Test after an ugly spat last Sunday with South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock in the first Test in Durban, which the visitors won by 118 runs. Get live cricket score of the South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 2, in Port Elizabeth here. (WI vs IRL ICC WC qualifier live updates, score)

