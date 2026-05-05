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‘Look after him’: Ravi Shastri's urgent appeal for Jasprit Bumrah

Ravi Shastri wants the Mumbai Indians to look after Jasprit Bumrah for the long-term gains of Indian cricket.

Updated on: May 05, 2026 05:15 pm IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
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Ravi Shastri, like many, is concerned about Jasprit Bumrah’s slump in form. The Indian pacer has looked a shadow of himself for the Mumbai Indians in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). With just three wickets in 10 matches, this has been Bumrah’s toughest season so far. Unless things take a dramatic turn in the remaining games, it could get even more difficult. Strangely, despite being one of MI’s most economical bowlers, the wickets have dried up. He went five matches without a wicket, and it was only against the Gujarat Titans that he finally ended the drought. There was hope he would build on that, but it has been more of the same.

Jasprit Bumrah has taken just three wickets from 10 matches(PTI)

With a packed calendar ahead, Shastri, the former India coach, has urged the franchise to take good care of Bumrah for the long-term benefit of Indian cricket. With a World Cup in South Africa next year, along with Test tours of New Zealand and Australia, among other key assignments, Shastri feels Bumrah needs to ease his mental fatigue and hopes MI can help him do so.

Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar loses cool, lashes out at Jasprit Bumrah for ‘unacceptable’ act

“Bumrah has entered this IPL off the back of a heavy workload with the Indian team over the last 12 months. His struggles are not just physical. Mental fatigue is a big reason. Mumbai Indians need to look after him. Over the next two years, there is a packed schedule, multiple Test series and the 50-over World Cup are coming up. So, his fitness and workload will have to be managed very carefully,” on JioHotstar's 'Champions Waali Commentary’.

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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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