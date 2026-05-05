‘Look after him’: Ravi Shastri's urgent appeal for Jasprit Bumrah

Ravi Shastri, like many, is concerned about Jasprit Bumrah’s slump in form. The Indian pacer has looked a shadow of himself for the Mumbai Indians in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). With just three wickets in 10 matches, this has been Bumrah’s toughest season so far. Unless things take a dramatic turn in the remaining games, it could get even more difficult. Strangely, despite being one of MI’s most economical bowlers, the wickets have dried up. He went five matches without a wicket, and it was only against the Gujarat Titans that he finally ended the drought. There was hope he would build on that, but it has been more of the same.

Jasprit Bumrah has taken just three wickets from 10 matches(PTI)

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With a packed calendar ahead, Shastri, the former India coach, has urged the franchise to take good care of Bumrah for the long-term benefit of Indian cricket. With a World Cup in South Africa next year, along with Test tours of New Zealand and Australia, among other key assignments, Shastri feels Bumrah needs to ease his mental fatigue and hopes MI can help him do so.

Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar loses cool, lashes out at Jasprit Bumrah for ‘unacceptable’ act

“Bumrah has entered this IPL off the back of a heavy workload with the Indian team over the last 12 months. His struggles are not just physical. Mental fatigue is a big reason. Mumbai Indians need to look after him. Over the next two years, there is a packed schedule, multiple Test series and the 50-over World Cup are coming up. So, his fitness and workload will have to be managed very carefully,” on JioHotstar's 'Champions Waali Commentary’.

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{{^usCountry}} Surprisingly, Bumrah was in top form at the T20 World Cup in March, which India won, picking up 14 wickets and finishing as the joint-highest wicket-taker. However, his form dipped just a couple of weeks later. A section of fans isn’t overly concerned, believing that as long as he performs for India, it’s acceptable. But it doesn’t take long for a slump to deepen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Surprisingly, Bumrah was in top form at the T20 World Cup in March, which India won, picking up 14 wickets and finishing as the joint-highest wicket-taker. However, his form dipped just a couple of weeks later. A section of fans isn’t overly concerned, believing that as long as he performs for India, it’s acceptable. But it doesn’t take long for a slump to deepen. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Workload management has been a major talking point around Bumrah. Everything possible is being done to keep him fresh and injury-free, from resting him during the Test series against England to preserving him against lower-ranked opponents. Still, nothing can be taken for granted. India’s international calendar resumes in full swing from the end of June, with a tour of Ireland followed by a white-ball series in England. With the 50-over World Cup scheduled next year, and India having not won it since 2011, the pressure is immense. India would benefit greatly from having one less concern if Bumrah returns to peak form. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Workload management has been a major talking point around Bumrah. Everything possible is being done to keep him fresh and injury-free, from resting him during the Test series against England to preserving him against lower-ranked opponents. Still, nothing can be taken for granted. India’s international calendar resumes in full swing from the end of June, with a tour of Ireland followed by a white-ball series in England. With the 50-over World Cup scheduled next year, and India having not won it since 2011, the pressure is immense. India would benefit greatly from having one less concern if Bumrah returns to peak form. {{/usCountry}}

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