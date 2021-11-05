'Look at our practice games, we have been batting like this': Kohli terms India's losses in T20 World Cup as aberrations

India skipper Virat Kohli was left pleased by his team's resounding eight-wicket win against Scotland in their T20 World Cup Super 12 clash in Dubai. Needing to chase down their target of 86 within 9 overs, the batters got the team home in just 6.3 overs. Reacting to the win and comparing it with their previous performances, Kohli termed the previous displays as “aberrations.”

While speaking to the broadcasters in the post-match presentation, Kohli said that this is how his team has been batting and that their previous batting outputs during the two losses were not something usual.

"The bowlers were excellent, and then KL and Rohit did really well. We spoke about the 8-10 over bracket before the start, didn't want to really go too hard because if you lose wickets, then an extra 20 balls could cost. We thought that if they play naturally, runs will come quickly. If you look at our practice games, we have been actually batting like this only. Just a couple of aberrations happened, where we just couldn't got those two successive good overs. Teams bowled well too, and created pressure on us. But we were just two overs of good batting." explained Kohli.

India had a massive task at hand on Friday as they needed to win big to put New Zealand a tough fight in the net run-rate battle. And Kohli's men did just what the doctor ordered.

First, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja returned with a three-wicket haul each to skittle Scotland for 85. In response, they needed to chase down the target in 8.5 overs to surpass the Black Caps' net run-rate.

KL Rahul (50 off 19 balls) and Rohit Sharma (30 off 16 balls) starred with the bat as India bagged their second win of the tournament.