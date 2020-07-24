e-paper
Home / Cricket / Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again: India badminton star K Srikanth happy to know IPL is happening

Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again: India badminton star K Srikanth happy to know IPL is happening

Dhoni will be back on the cricket field after more than 14 months when he steps outside to lead CSK in IPL 2020. India badminton star K Srikanth said he cannot wait to see Dhoni play again.

cricket Updated: Jul 24, 2020 20:50 IST
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chennai: CSK skipper MS Dhoni celebrates his team's victory in an IPL match(PTI)
         

India wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni’s popularity is not restricted to cricketers and cricket fans alone. Personalities from different spheres are eagerly waiting for Dhoni’s return to the cricket field. India badminton player Kidambi Srikanth is among them. Srikanth on Friday said he is excited that the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is happening and is looking forward to seeing MS Dhoni play again.

“Great to know #IPL2020 is happening. I’m excited and looking forward to see @msdhoni play again!” Srikanth tweeted.

 

Dhoni has not played a single competitive gave of cricket ever since India’s semi-final loss to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup at Manchester, England. The wicket-keeper batsman was supposed to return to the cricket field as the leader of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 in March this year but the Covid-19 pandemic had forced the BCCI to postpone the tournament.

After months of delay, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel on Friday confirmed that the 13th edition of the IPL will commence on September 19 in the UAE and continue till November 8. This means Dhoni will be back on the cricket field after more than 14 months when he steps outside to lead CSK in IPL 2020.

“The fans will enjoy the full tournament from September 19 to November 8 and further course of action will be discussed with the franchises in the Governing Council meeting,” Patel told ANI.

The postponement of T20 World Cup which was slated to take place in Australia in October-November, gave the opportunity to BCCI to held the tournament in UAE using that same window.

Scheduling of the IPL 2020 edition, the training camp for players, and discussion over the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) are among the topics that will be discussed in the upcoming IPL Governing Council meeting.

On Thursday, a source within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told ANI that SOP for teams and bio bubble training facilities, shifting of the tournament, its schedule and format and training camp, travel, and stay will be discussed during IPL GC meeting.

This year’s IPL was slated to begin from March 29 but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(With ANI inputs)

