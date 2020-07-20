e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Lots of talk a few weeks ago’: Chelsea fan Kevin Pietersen trolls Manchester United fan Yuvraj Singh after FA Cup semi-final

‘Lots of talk a few weeks ago’: Chelsea fan Kevin Pietersen trolls Manchester United fan Yuvraj Singh after FA Cup semi-final

Pietersen, who supports Chelsea, got a chance to rub it in after ‘The Blues’ beat Manchester United 3-1 in the semi-final of the FA Cup. Yuvraj Singh is a die hard Man Utd supporter.

cricket Updated: Jul 20, 2020 14:19 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
File photo of Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen.
File photo of Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen.(BCCI Photo)
         

Former cricketers Kevin Pietersen and Yuvraj Singh were tough competitors on a cricket field, but have also shared a great rapport off it. They are often seen indulging in some banter on social media and the fact that both support different Premier League clubs also adds spice to their virtual duels.

Pietersen, who supports Chelsea, got a chance to rub it in after ‘The Blues’ beat Manchester United 3-1 in the semi-final of the FA Cup. Yuvraj Singh is a die hard Man Utd supporter.

ALSO READ - FA Cup: Chelsea pounce on De Gea errors to book Cup final berth

Here’s how the conversation went on Twitter:

“Hi, @YUVSTRONG12 - you ok mate?!” Pietersen asked Yuvi, who replied: “Haha no mate I’m not I’m hurting Face with hand over mouth.” 

It didn’t end there as Pietersen went on poking Yuvraj.

“Just checking. Lots of talk a few weeks ago. Just checking you still wanted to chat?! Hope you recover well! You can come watch Champions League as my guest anytime,” Pietersen wrote.

Yuvraj though was calm in his response, “Hmmm let’s see we never give up @ManUtd.” 

Chelsea beat Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday to book their place in an all-London FA Cup final, helped by two errors from United goalkeeper David de Gea and an own goal by Harry Maguire. Chelsea, who will face city rivals Arsenal in the August 1 showpiece, had lost to United three times this season but looked brighter from the start at Wembley and took control with goals either side of halftime from Olivier Giroud and Mason Mount.

