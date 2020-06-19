‘Lower-order batsmen were on crease’: Kuldeep Yadav recalls plans during West Indies hat-trick

cricket

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 14:04 IST

Kuldeep Yadav is the only Indian cricketer who has taken two hat-tricks in international cricket at the senior level. His first-hat trick was in a T20I encounter against Australia at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In an ODI against West Indies last year at Vizag, Kuldeep picked up another hat-trick and helped India to a win. Incidentally, Kuldeep had also taken a hat-trick back in the U-19 World Cup in 2014 against Scotland.

In a recent chat, the left-arm spinner recalled the hat-trick against Windies a special moment in his life. “It was a very important milestone in my life,” Kuldeep said in a chat with fellow teammates Mayank Agarwal and Yuzvendra Chahal in a video uploaded on BCCI website.

Also read: My family ensured I was never alone during the time I felt suicidal: Mohammed Shami

In the 32nd over, Kuldeep dismissed Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph in the match putting a big dent in West Indies’ chase of 388. The visitors were bundled out for 280 as India won the match by 107 runs.

“It was after a long time after the World Cup that me and Chahal were playing together. After the World Cup, either I was playing or Chahal was playing in a match. And it was also after a gap that I was making a return to the ODI team. This was important hat-trick because a good performance motivates you. This will always remain special,” the bowler said.

Also read: ‘Dada, nothing will happen at no. 5’: Former India coach’s advice that turned Sourav Ganguly’s career

Mayank further asked Kuldeep whose plan was it to put an extra slip fielders. Kuldeep revealed that it was his own idea to do so. “The plan to put an extra slip was mine. I had the belief that I would be able to take the hat-trick as lower-order batsmen were on the crease,” he said.

“I thought if I put the ball on the wicket, the batsman could get bowled, or can give a catch at slip. I knew what delivery I need to bowl to accomplish the hat-trick,” he further added.