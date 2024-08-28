LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka breaks silence on KL Rahul's future at IPL franchise amid endless rumours: 'All I can say is..'

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka, on Wednesday, ended his silence on the endless rumour surrounding the retention of franchise captain KL Rahul. The statement came a day after the India wicketkeeper-batter batter met the founder and chairman of RPSG Group at his Kolkata office in Alipore. KL Rahul with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka

Earlier this year, during the IPL 2024 season, a video from the LSG dugout created quite a sensation as Goenka was seen having an animated discussion with Rahul after the team incurred a heavy loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Cricketing fraternity showed no mercy to the Indian entrepreneur as he was severely criticised for his act, while the video sparked speculations on whether Rahul would want to continue his stint at the franchise following the incident. However, it was later called a "frank discussion between owner and skipper" as Goenka hosted Rahul for dinner.

Despite Goenka's clarification gesture, rumours remained that his relationship with Rahul had gone worse, with the India star unlikely to be retained for the 2025 season of the IPL. In fact, a report in Dainik Jagran even hinted that his former franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru are interested in roping in Rahul.

Amid the rising speculations, Goenka addressed the possibility of retaining Rahul, but kept the suspense alive.

"I don’t want to comment on speculation. All I will say is KL Rahul is family," he was quoted by Revsportz on Wednesday.

KL Rahul met Sanjiv Goenka in Kolkata on Monday

Rahul, who no longer remains in the scheme of things as far as India's T20 format is concerned, joined LSG in 2022 and led the side to playoffs in back-to-back seasons. However, with Lucknow failing to complete a hat-trick in 2024, critics credited Gautam Gambhir's strategic acumen behind the team's success in 2022 and 2023. Gambhir had notably left LSG to join Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024.

Earlier on Monday, PTI reported that LSG did not commit to Rahul after the India batter expressed his willingness to be retained in the franchise as BCCI has yet to clarify the rules for the upcoming auction.

"Yes, Rahul came to Kolkata and met Dr Goenka at RPG head office. He has clearly told Dr Goenka that he wants to be retained. However, till BCCI comes up with retention policy, LSG management wouldn't want to chalk out their plans," an IPL Governing Council member, privy to developments in LSG, told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"Look, Rahul wants retention but till LSG knows how many are to be retained and what's the new purse, they can't commit anyone," the IPL source said.