LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Highlights: Lucknow Super Giants were brought to their knees by Chennai Super Kings' spinners before Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni steadied things for the hosts. Badoni eventually managed to shift gears and incredibly scored a 31-ball half century on a pitch where others struggled to get into double digits. Badoni and Pooran put up a stand of 59 off 48 balls with Badoni hitting 38 off 26 balls in the partnership. Rain then put a stop to play with just four balls remaining in the LSG innings and that is where things eventually came to an end. LSG were 125/7 in 19.2 overs when the players exited the field.

