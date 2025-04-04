Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming IPL 2025: When and where to watch LSG vs MI match

All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant when the Mumbai Indians face the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday at the Ekana Stadium in a clash between two struggling teams in the Indian Premier League. Both teams have so far managed a solitary win from three games in the season. But while Mumbai head into the clash on the back of a stunning eight-wicket win against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow lost their last game, against Punjab Kings at home. LSG vs MI Live Streaming IPL: Here are the details of when and where to watch IPL match live online and on TV.(Surjeet Yadav)

India captain Rohit's form with the bat has put the MI team management in a tight spot. The same is true for LSG skipper Pant, whose extended dry run is not helping matters for the home side. The 37-year-old scored just 21 runs in 20 balls at an average of just seven, while Pant managed 17 runs in 26 balls at just over six.

LSG hold the edge in the head-to-head stat, winning five of their six IPL games against Mumbai. The last time Mumbai beat Lucknow was in the first half of the 2023 season.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, RS Hangargekar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Shamar Joseph, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Mayank Yadav.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hardik Pandya, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025: Live streaming and live telecast details

When will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match will take place on Friday (April 4), 7:30 PM IST. Toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match take place?

The Kolkata Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match will take place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

How to watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match on television in India?

In India, the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match will be available for live telecast via Star Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match will be live streamed via JioHotstar.