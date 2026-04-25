Lungi Ngidi suffers freakish head injury vs PBKS; Ambulance driven in to carry him away

The moment occurred off Axar Patel ’s bowling when Priyansh Arya miscued a lofted shot high towards the off side. Ngidi, stationed at mid-off, backtracked to complete what initially looked like a straightforward chance. However, while keeping his eyes fixed on the ball, he appeared to misjudge its trajectory and lost his balance.

The development came with Punjab Kings at 43 without loss in 2.3 overs, chasing a daunting 265. What had begun as a routine catching opportunity quickly turned into a serious medical situation, prompting emergency protocols rarely seen on a cricket field.

Delhi Capitals’ clash against Punjab Kings was halted by a deeply concerning moment early in the chase, as Lungi Ngidi was stretchered off the field following a heavy fall while attempting a catch. The incident, which unfolded in the third over of the innings, immediately shifted the focus away from the game, with players and spectators alike watching in silence as medical teams rushed in.

Unable to steady himself, the South African seamer fell awkwardly, landing heavily on the back of his head. The impact was immediate and alarming. Ngidi remained on the ground, clutching the back of his head, as teammates signalled urgently for medical assistance.

Physios and medical staff rushed onto the field within seconds, and the seriousness of the situation became evident as play was halted. Visuals from the ground showed that Ngidi was in visible pain, though he was responsive and communicating with the medical team, a small but important positive sign in the circumstances.

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Ambulance on field, stretcher taken to hospital As treatment continued on the field, a stretcher was brought out, followed by an ambulance being driven directly onto the playing surface, a rare occurrence that underscored the gravity of the incident. Lungi Ngidi was fitted with an oxygen mask as a precaution before being carefully lifted onto the stretcher.

He was then taken off the field and transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, with medical staff prioritising caution given the nature of the head impact. Standard protocol in such cases involves a detailed neurological assessment and observation, particularly when the back of the head is involved.

Match context disrupted by early setback The incident also had an immediate impact on the game situation. Punjab Kings, already off to a rapid start in pursuit of a steep target, benefitted from the dropped chance, while Delhi Capitals lost one of their key pace options in the powerplay. The Capitals brought in Vipraj Nigam as the impact substitute.

However, as play resumed, the match's competitive context felt secondary. The focus remained firmly on Ngidi’s condition, with both teams visibly affected by the sequence of events.

An official update on his status is awaited, but initial signs of responsiveness offered some reassurance amid an otherwise distressing moment that brought the contest to a standstill.