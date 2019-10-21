e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Maharashtra polls: Sachin Tendulkar casts ballot, bats for youth to vote

Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali and son Arjun, cast their votes in Bandra (West) in Mumbai on Monday afternoon.

cricket Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:40 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mumbai
Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali and their son Arjun show their ink-marked fingers.
Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali and their son Arjun show their ink-marked fingers.(PTI)
         

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali and son Arjun, cast their votes in Bandra (West) in Mumbai on Monday afternoon.

The master blaster urged young people to come out of their homes and cast their votes.

“I think we can change our tomorrow and whoever you feel like supporting, whoever you believe in, you should go and vote that is my request to all the youngsters. I think whoever is eligible to vote must come and vote,” Tendulkar told reporters after casting his vote.

The cricketer lauded the ‘commitment’ of senior citizens.

“This morning I was reading a newspaper and I read something which was not so common and that talks about commitment. There were three senior citizens who were mentioned in the article, one senior-citizen was 94-year-old, who was on a wheelchair but he was going to make an effort to come and vote,” Tendulkar said.

“The other senior-citizen was 100-year-old and he is also going to come and the lady was 106-year-old. So, they are all making an effort to come and vote,” he added.

READ: ‘Has MS Dhoni retired?’-Sarfaraz’s wife after batsman axed from captaincy

The Master Blaster also appealed through Twitter and asked people to turn out in large numbers to vote.

“Happy to have voted & fulfilled my responsibility. Let’s turn out in large numbers to vote & be part of a vibrant democracy. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Voting for 288 constituencies in Maharashtra began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

The electoral fate of 3237 candidates in the state will be sealed in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) by the voters who will exercise their franchise in the assembly elections.

Of the 288 seats, BJP is contesting on 164; this includes candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol, while its key ally Shiv Sena has fielded 126 candidates in the state. On the other hand, Congress has candidates in 147 constituencies and NCP is contesting 121 seats.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 16:40 IST

tags
top news
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
LIVE| At 4 pm, Maharashtra’s voter turnout stands at 44%, Haryana’s at 51%
LIVE| At 4 pm, Maharashtra’s voter turnout stands at 44%, Haryana’s at 51%
In Aarey case, SC says construction can continue, but no felling of trees
In Aarey case, SC says construction can continue, but no felling of trees
Pak stops postal mail service from India: Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Pak stops postal mail service from India: Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
Reliance Jio revamps 2GB daily data plans: Check new prices, key details
Reliance Jio revamps 2GB daily data plans: Check new prices, key details
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast their votes among others
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast their votes among others
trending topics
India vs South AfricaHaryana Asembly election pollingAssembly Elections 2019Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019Tiger ShroffXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProKamlesh Tiwari Murder CaseGolden Gate hotelReliance Jio
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket