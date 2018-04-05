Mahela Jayawardene, Rohit Sharma back introduction of DRS in Indian Premier League

Mumbai Indians’ coach and former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has credited the role of T20 cricket in acting as a definitive factor in deciding Test match results in today’s era. He also praised cricket’s shortest format in enhancing the skills of players across the globe.

“The skill level of the players in the last 10 years has improved because of T20 cricket. If you watch Test cricket now 85-90 % are result oriented, purely because of the pace with which players are scoring runs pushing the bowlers to take wickets,” said Jayawardene.

The Indian Premier League begins on April 7 as defending champions Mumbai Indians host Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. But the 11th edition of the T20 tournament brings with it, the introduction of Decision Review System (DRS) and a mid-season trading window.

Jayawardene looks at these introductions as the evolution of the IPL, also comparing it to football looking at the manner in which teams are selecting their players.

READ | Mumbai Indians Not Favourites For Indian Premier League Title, Says Coach Mahela Jayawardene

“Eleven years is a big cycle but things have changed in the IPL like the dynamics of picking squad. Picking younger guys and building a team for a 3-5 year cycle. It’s like football now, how the top teams in the world build their teams.”

“Investing in younger players is always going to be healthy for international cricket. If you look at the Indian ODI team right now, the guys’ came through the IPL. Their performances in the IPL have created opportunities for them in the international team. So I don’t think it will be a problem for international cricket,” explained the 40-year-old.

Sharing his views of DRS and the mid-season trading policy Jayawardene said: “I think it is a good thing. Like I said before, this is the evolution of league. It is a great option for franchises to have mid-season trading. We have to figure how to get about it but the opportunity is there.”

READ | IPL 2018: Kagiso Rabada injured, to miss tournament for Delhi Daredevils

“DRS has always been there in international cricket and it will help eliminate errors that sometimes occur. It gives the umpires a helping hand. A lot of international players know how to handle DRS but for the youngsters to learn the processes is a good experience.”

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma also seemed happy with the introduction of the DRS and the newly implemented trading policy.

“It is good for the game and tournament. At the end of the day you want the right decision to be made and it will help get us there. The mid-season transfers will give us a good opportunity to assess our squad mid-season,” said Rohit.

Mumbai-lad Rohit also highlighted the importance of giving local players the platform to showcase their talent in the cash-rich league citing it as one of his biggest challenges as the captain.

READ | Star India retains BCCI media rights till 2023 for record Rs 6138 crore

“All our domestic players are in good form. The challenge for any IPL captain is to get those domestic players in the squad and make use of them. We have a little bit of headache to go through to get the right combination but we have to consider all these guys,” said Rohit.

“Especially some like Siddhesh Lad, he has been in squad for more than three years now, which also probably makes him feel like he deserves the chance. But again it all depends on right balance and combination for us and our opponents.”