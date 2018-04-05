IPL 2018: Kagiso Rabada injured, to miss tournament for Delhi Daredevils

Kagiso Rabada, South Africa pacer, will miss the 2018 Indian Premier League due to a lower back stress fracture. Rabada, who was Right to Matched by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 4.2 crore in the player auction, has been ruled out for three months due to the injury.

In a statement released by Cricket South Africa, Proteas team manager Mohammad Moosajee said, “Kagiso has been diagnosed with a lower back stress reaction which will rule him out of cricket action for up to three months. He will need a month’s break from all physical activity before commencing with a rehabilitation programme to get him ready for the series against Sri Lanka in July.”

The 22-year-old was one of the star performers in South Africa’s home summer. In the three Tests against India, he picked up 15 wickets at an average of 20 to help the Proteas win the series 2-1. However, in the next clash against Australia, Rabada played a crucial role in South Africa turning the tide after losing the Durban Test.

Rabada picked up 11/150 and finished the series with 23 wickets in four games to help South Africa win a series against Australia at home after 48 years. However, it was in the fourth Test where Rabada complained of tightness and discomfort, with subsequent scans revealing the injury.

South Africa’s next international assignment will be against Sri Lanka where they will play two Tests, five ODIs and a single Twenty20 International.