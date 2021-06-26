Mahmudullah recalled to Bangladesh Test squad for Zimbabwe series following Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal injuries

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe are set to battle in a Test series next month and the former have recalled their star all-rounder Mahmudullah to their squad.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the move from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) comes keeping the injuries to wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal in mind.

"During an emergency meeting yesterday that included the selectors, the board President [Nazmul Hassan] and myself, we decided that we can't take a chance with the injuries," ESPNcricinfo quoted Akram Khan, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Cricket Operations Chairman as saying.

"Because of the situation, we decided to make the squad bigger. We are 80 per cent sure that he [Rahim] can play, but we don't want to take a chance. We want to have a back-up batsman in the squad," he added.

The right-arm all-rounder Mahmudullah last played Test cricket in January 2020. He was then dropped for the following series agains Zimbabwe, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh is slated to leave for Zimbabwe on June 29 to lock horns in a one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Test squad: Mominul Haque (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadat Hossain, Shoriful Islam

ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shoriful Islam

T20I squad: Mahmudullah (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.