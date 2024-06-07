'Main thakk gayi hun': Pakistan fan's heart-breaking rant after USA loss brings back memories of 'maaro mujhe maaro' guy

Five years after Momin Saqib became an internet sensation for his viral 'Maaro mujhe Maaro' meltdown following Pakistan's defeat to India at the 2019 World Cup, another fan's heart-breaking rant is making waves on social media. After Pakistan faced a five-run Super Over defeat to the USA in the T20 World Cup, this girl let her emotions flow, which depicted that she was clearly affected by the result. This fan has had it with the Pakistan team(Screengrab)

Speaking to a media channel, the girl sounded absolutely crushed, shattered and crestfallen, seeing 2009 T20 World Cup champions Pakistan go down to the USA, and let it rip for a good 60 seconds. Expressing his frustration, the fan pointed fingers at players and blamed the team for breaking the hearts of a million Pakistan fans.

"Dil kaise bada karein? Ek hi dil hai, kitni baar todenge? Tod tod ke dil khatam kar diya hai. Chaknachoor kar diya hai. Jeet te kam hain, haarte zyada hain. Hum toh hamesha maujood hain aapko support karne ke liye lekin aap kam Humein performance dikhayenge? Aap har waqt bas baatein karte hain hawaon mein. Kuch dikhaate toh nahi hain. Ab toh mujhe sach mein lag raha hai ki kya aap bas ghoomne aate hain bahar? Aapko him logon ki koi fikr nahi. Hamaare jazbaaton ka, hamaare ehsaaso ka. Unhe pairo tale rond diya jaata hai. Mujhe nahi pata. Main thakk gayi hoon Pakistan team se."

This translates to: "How do you expect us to show a big heart? We have just one heart. How many times will they break it? They've crushed it so many times that it's over now. It's shattered. They win less and lose more. We are always present to support you, but when will you show us good performances? I honestly feel that they are here to roam around the country. They have no care towards us… our feelings, our emotions. Nothing. I don't know. I am tired of this Pakistan team."

Watch the clip below:

Details are yet to emerge about this fan but going by her overflow of emotions; it's not the first time that she has encountered a Pakistan heartbreak. And to be honest, can she even be blamed? This is the third shocker that Pakistan have endured in three ICC tournaments. In the 2022 T20 World Cup, Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe. In the 2023 World Cup, they were beaten by Afghanistan. And now this. It's almost as if Pakistan have a thing towards World Cup upsets, dating all the way back to the 1999 World Cup when Bangladesh beat them. Eight years later, Pakistan came second best to Ireland.

The fan wasn't done just yet

The fan went on, "Meri team and organisation se guzarish hai. Hum log cheekhte rehte hain par aap logo ko sunayi kyu nahi deta? Aisa aakhir kab tak chalega? Meri literally bas ho gayi hai. Aap logo ne mazaak samjha hua hai," which translates to the following.

"I have a request towards the team and organisation. We keep screaming but why don't you listen? How long will this go on for? I have literally had it. They've considered all this a joke."