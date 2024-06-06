USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: Babar Azam's Pakistan without Imad Wasim in tricky USA fixture at Dallas
USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: Can USA trigger a major upset, or will Babar Azam’s Pakistan find a way to upstage the co-hosts in Dallas?
USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: Warming up for the T20 World Cup 2024 against defending champions England, Babar Azam's Pakistan suffered a 2-0 defeat in the four-match series. Moving on from an embarrassing series defeat at the hands of England, Babar Azam and Co. have arrived in Dallas for their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opener against co-hosts United States on Thursday. Unbeaten United States are hosting former champions Pakistan in match No.11 of the ICC event at the Grand Prairie Stadium....Read More
Pakistan is headlining Group A with arch-rivals India after a radical overhaul in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. Superstar Babar, who stepped down as leader of the Green Army after an underwhelming World Cup 2023, has been reinstated as the captain of the former champions. Babar took over the reins from pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi after New Zealand thrashed Pakistan 4-1 in T20Is. Pakistan then announced former India head coach Gary Kirsten as one of the notable changes to their T20I setup for the T20 World Cup. Simon Helmot and David Reid arrived as fielding coach and mental performance coach before the T20 World Cup.
Pakistan's opponents USA recorded a famous win over Canada at the T20 World Cup before arriving at the same venue. USA raised its cricket stocks by stunning Bangladesh 2-1 in the lead-up to the ICC tournament. Weather gods in Dallas have prevented Pakistan from practising outdoors, as two sessions were completed in indoor facilities. Blow away by England, former champions Pakistan lost a game to Ireland in World Cup dress rehearsals. Suffering a setback in the build-up to the USA tie at the T20 World Cup, Pakistan are without Imad Wasim due to an injury. Can skipper Babar get Pakistan back on track in the shortest format?
Here’s all you need to know about USA vs Pakistan clash at T20 World Cup 2024:
-Babar Azam's Pakistan are without Imad Wasim against the USA.
-Haris Rauf needs five more wickets to complete 100 scalps in T20Is for Pakistan.
-USA's Aaron Jones has smoked 23 sixes in 25 innings.
-Pakistan finished the 2022 World Cup as runners-up.
-Team India's 2011 World Cup-winning coach, Gary Kirsten, is coaching Pakistan at T20 World Cup.
USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: Pakistan vs USA - 'Moin Khan’s son Azam Khan is body shamed'
USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: Pakistan vs USA - Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has come out in the defence of Azam Khan - the son of former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan. Azam has been subjected to trolling on social media. Due to his bulky frame and lack of match-winning performances, the Pakistan gloveman is facing the wrath of fans. “He is under immense pressure. He is being body shamed, is being trolled,” former Pakistan captain Rashid told The Indian Express. “Azam is an exceptional batsman in T20s. He is a clean hitter, plays spinners well, has worked on his game against the pacers. But I will not rate him as a keeper. It is nothing to do with his fitness, but because he doesn’t have that experience. He is still very new and raw to international level,” Rashid added.
USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: Pakistan vs USA - All you need to know!
USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: Former champions Pakistan will kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign against co-hosts USA in Dallas. The match No.11 of the T20 World Cup 2024 will be contested at the Grand Prairie Stadium. The T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 9 PM IST. Toss will take place at 8:30 PM IST. Fans can watch the game on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The T20 World Cup game will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.
USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: HT Poll - Should Pakistan open with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan vs USA?
USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: It goes without saying that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are Pakistan's most consistent batters in the shortest format of the game. Pakistan have struggled after breaking the opening combination. Opener Saim Ayub scored 229 runs in 15 T20Is. He averaged 15.26 and had a strike rate of 126.51. Ayub's strike rate was below par against Babar or Rizwan. Should Pakistan open with Babar and Rizwan vs USA?
USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: 'Can single-handedly win match for you' : Amir backs misfiring duo of Pakistan
USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: Returning Mohammad Amir has backed Shadab Khan and Azam Khan to live up to expectations against USA in the T20 World Cup. Babar Azam's Pakistan side is set to open their campaign against co-hosts USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium. Speaking to reporters at the pre-match press conference, veteran pacer Amir extended his support to the misfiring duo of the Green Army.
"I always say that the player who has performed and proved himself never doubts his ability. Yes, there is a bad patch in cricket. And this happens with every cricketer. All the legends also if you see in the past, sometimes even they can't perform well," Amir said. "And no doubts on the ability and quality of Shadab and Azam. They play and perform all over the world. They are one game away - the kind of players that they are, they can single-handedly win the match for you," he added.
USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: Babar Azam confirms Pakistan without Imad Wasim
USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: All-rounder Imad Wasim will miss Pakistan's T20 World Cup opener against USA in Dallas. Wasim is out of the fixture due to a persistent side strain. Speaking ahead of the match, skipper Babar Azam confirmed his side will miss the services of Wasim against co-hosts USA. “The medical staff is monitoring him and he will be available for the remaining matches in the World Cup,” Babar told reporters.
USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: Pakistan named pace-heavy squad for T20 World Cup
USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: Babar Azam is back as captain for the T20 World Cup. The Pakistan skipper earlier stepped down after a forgetful show in the 2023 World Cup. Pakistan have picked a pace-heavy side for the T20 World Cup 2024 co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed the T20 World Cup squad hours before the ICC deadline. Pakistan selectors snubbed Hasan Ali from the ICC event while Mohammad Amir made a stunning return to World Cup cricket.
Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2024:
Babar Azam (capt), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (wk), Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.
USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: Aaron Jones - Remember the name!
USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: Aaron Jones emerged as the hero for the US in its impressive win over Canada in the T20 World Cup 2024 opener. Jones smashed 94 off 40 balls and his unbeaten knock was laced with 10 sixes. The USA star creamed four fours too in his match-winning knock against Canada. Jones' batting show and a crucial 65 from Andries Gous guided USA to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Canada at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: Thrilling times for Pakistan!
USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: South African coach Kirsten has been roped in as head coach of the Pakistan team for the T20 World Cup. Kirsten guided India to its second One Day International (ODI) World Cup success in 2011. "These are indeed thrilling times for Pakistan cricket, with a new administration and players who are driven to deliver solid results," Kirsten said. "The upcoming T20 World Cup presents a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase our skills and uphold Pakistan's legacy as a formidable force in cricket. However, success will require collective effort, meticulous planning and unwavering support for one another."
USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: Vulnerable Pakistan led by superstar Babar Azam are up against co-hosts USA in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opener at Dallas. The upcoming match will be contested at the Grand Prairie Stadium. Pakistan or USA, who will win tonight's T20 World Cup clash?