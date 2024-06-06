USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: Babar Azam's Pakistan without Imad Wasim in tricky USA fixture at Dallas

USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup: Warming up for the T20 World Cup 2024 against defending champions England, Babar Azam's Pakistan suffered a 2-0 defeat in the four-match series. Moving on from an embarrassing series defeat at the hands of England, Babar Azam and Co. have arrived in Dallas for their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opener against co-hosts United States on Thursday. Unbeaten United States are hosting former champions Pakistan in match No.11 of the ICC event at the Grand Prairie Stadium....Read More

Pakistan is headlining Group A with arch-rivals India after a radical overhaul in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. Superstar Babar, who stepped down as leader of the Green Army after an underwhelming World Cup 2023, has been reinstated as the captain of the former champions. Babar took over the reins from pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi after New Zealand thrashed Pakistan 4-1 in T20Is. Pakistan then announced former India head coach Gary Kirsten as one of the notable changes to their T20I setup for the T20 World Cup. Simon Helmot and David Reid arrived as fielding coach and mental performance coach before the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan's opponents USA recorded a famous win over Canada at the T20 World Cup before arriving at the same venue. USA raised its cricket stocks by stunning Bangladesh 2-1 in the lead-up to the ICC tournament. Weather gods in Dallas have prevented Pakistan from practising outdoors, as two sessions were completed in indoor facilities. Blow away by England, former champions Pakistan lost a game to Ireland in World Cup dress rehearsals. Suffering a setback in the build-up to the USA tie at the T20 World Cup, Pakistan are without Imad Wasim due to an injury. Can skipper Babar get Pakistan back on track in the shortest format?

Here’s all you need to know about USA vs Pakistan clash at T20 World Cup 2024:

-Babar Azam's Pakistan are without Imad Wasim against the USA.

-Haris Rauf needs five more wickets to complete 100 scalps in T20Is for Pakistan.

-USA's Aaron Jones has smoked 23 sixes in 25 innings.

-Pakistan finished the 2022 World Cup as runners-up.

-Team India's 2011 World Cup-winning coach, Gary Kirsten, is coaching Pakistan at T20 World Cup.