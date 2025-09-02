'Main jaanta hu ki Virat Kohli bhai ka stature...': Jitesh Sharma happy to maintain his distance from RCB icon

India wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma opened up on his relationship with Virat Kohli, alongside whom he shared the dressing room in the IPL last season at Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Jitesh joined RCB last season and played a pivotal role in helping Kohli achieve his ultimate dream of winning the IPL title. His incredible show in the IPL 2025 helped him earn a spot back in India's T20I team for the Asia Cup 2025. Jitesh Sharma chooses to keep respectful distance from Virat Kohli(PTI)

Jitesh, RCB’s designated finisher in IPL 2025, amassed 261 runs at an impressive strike rate of 176.35. He delivered a crucial cameo in the final, scoring 24 runs off 10 balls, a knock that swung the momentum in RCB’s favour.

Jitesh spoke about his respect for Virat Kohli, sharing that coming from a small town, he was careful not to intrude on the former captain’s personal space. For him, even speaking to Kohli was a significant moment, reflecting his admiration for the cricketing superstar.

"I come from a small town, where you give lots of respect to your seniors. You don't intrude in their personal space. "Mere liye unse baat karni hi badi baat hai. Mai jaanta hun ki Virat bhai ka stature, toh mai koshish karta tha ki kyu hi unke personal space mein jau, kyu pareshaan karu (For me, just talking to him is a big deal. I know Virat bhai’s stature, so I would try not to intrude on his personal space or bother him unnecessarily)," Jitesh Sharma told the Times of India.

“Only meaningful conversation with Virat Kohli”

The wicketkeeper-batter clarified that his conversations with Kohli were solely about cricket, focusing on contributing meaningfully whenever they interacted. He described Karthik as an elder brother figure, whose guidance inspires him to give his all on the field.

"I used to talk to him about cricket only. Out of respect I maintained my distance. I only wanted to have a meaningful conversation with him," he added.

The 31-year-old further talked about the big influence of Dinesh Karthik in his career since joining RCB last season.

"People used to tell me what I lack, but he worked on my strength and made me more confident about my game. That has made a huge difference. I felt it was my duty to give 100 per cent because of the way he instilled that confidence in me. He is like an elder brother to me. I have found that elder brother very late in my life, but I am glad that I did. I follow his instructions without asking any questions," Jitesh said.