'Main open karunga': Rohit Sharma accused of 'shattering' India's confidence after Perth win, told to 'step down'

India captain Rohit Sharma has been accused of single-handedly "shattering" the team's confidence after the win in Perth by former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali, who reckoned it happened when the 37-year-old decided to open for the side again after a failed show in the second and third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Rohit, who had missed the series opener owing to the birth of his second child, initially decided to give up on his usual role as an opener after an impressive show from KL Rahul in Perth. He hence batted at No. 6 in Adelaide and Brisbane. But a failed show across three innings saw Rohit force himself back into his usual role, while Rahul, who has been one of India's consistent batters on the tour, was pushed down the order to No. 3, thus leaving Shubman Gill out of the playing XI.

However, Rohit's fortune did not change. He returned with scores of 3 and 9 in Melbourne in the fourth Test match against Australia, which saw his average in the ongoing series drop further to a humiliating 6.20, the worst-ever figure recorded by a touring captain Down Under.

'You shattered the confidence of the team'

Basit, speaking on his YouTube channel, reckoned Rohit's decision to open again, thus disrupting Rahul position, was the main reason behind India's loss in the fourth Test.

"Did India get overconfident after winning the first Test?" questioned Basit. "Ek faisla - ke nahi, mai open karunga. "Rohit is not in form, and the one who was scoring runs, (KL) Rahul, you put him under pressure as well. Aapne team ka confidence bilkul shatter kar diya (you shattered the confidence of the team)."

The veteran Pakistan cricketer further felt that it was time for Rohit to give up on his role as a captain before the final Test match in Sydney and allow Jasprit Bumrah, under whom India had won in Perth, to take over the responsibility.

"I think the time has come for Rohit to step down; (Jasprit) Bumrah should be made captain for the last Test. You have served India a lot, but your body is not supporting you now," said Basit.