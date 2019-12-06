Make Graeme Smith director, Mark Boucher coach: Kevin Pietersen offers advice to CSA

cricket

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 17:33 IST

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen gave suggestions to resolve the impasse that South African cricket presently finds itself in. Pietersen, who was born and brought up in South Africa, said that former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith should be director of cricket while former wicketkeeper Mark Boucher can be head coach.

He suggested in his tweet to make former fast bowler Makhaya Ntini the bowling coach, former all- rounder Robin Peterson the spin coach, all-round great Jacques Kallis the team consultant and Jacques Kaul, the chief executive of domestic franchise Titans, as Cricket South Africa CEO.

Cricket South Africa has been dealing with a host of issues that has paralysed administration over the past six months. In the latest development, the team’s leading sponsor, Standard Bank, said that it won’t be renewing its contract, which ends on April 30 next year, in light of the recent turmoil.