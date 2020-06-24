Malinga might have to change run-up routine: Sachin Tendulkar

cricket

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 13:23 IST

A quick kiss to the ball, right hand clasped closely to his chest while the left loosely supports the ball before a final sling in the delivery stride to unleash the ball right in front of the umpire’s chest - Lasith Malinga’s bowling action is as unique as you can get. The Sri Lankan has achieved a world of success in limited overs cricket with his slingy action that allows him to bowl accurate yorkers at a brisk pace. While there was never a question about Malinga’s unusual and yet legal action, legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, believes, the Sri Lankan great might have to rethink his habit of kissing the ball before starting his run-up.

The ICC brought in a slew of rule changes after Covid-19 pandemic seized all cricketing activities since the second week of March. The most notable one was the ban on usage of saliva for shining the ball. Players are also not allowed to use any artificial substance as a substitute but can use their sweat to do the job.

Also Read | Make it or break it: SRK to Gambhir after replacing Ganguly as KKR captain

Tendulkar took to twitter to suggest Malinga of giving a rethink to his routine of kissing the ball at the top of his run-up.

“A certain someone will have to also change his run up routine with the new @icc rules! What say Mali? #LasithMalinga,” Tendulkar tweeted on Tuesday along with a photo of Malinga kissing the ball at the start of his run up.

A certain someone will have to also change his run up routine with the new @icc rules! What say Mali?😋#LasithMalinga pic.twitter.com/rHqbXZ3LMj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 23, 2020

While the ICC rule does not mention a ban on kissing the ball but it might not be the best thing to do as kissing the ball can also unknowingly transfer saliva on it.

Apart from playing a loot of cricket against each other, Tendulkar and Malinga have been teammates at the Indians till the former announced his retirement in 2013. Tendulkar, however have been associated with Mumbai Indians in the form of a consultant.

Meanwhile, International cricket is set to resume with England taking on West Indies in a three-match Test series starting from July 8. The West Indies team arrived on England a month before the series to imply with the quarantine norms. How effective this will be in place of saliva will be seen when first Test kickstarts next month.