Mandhana ton guides India to biggest ODI win over Australia

Chandigarh: When Smriti Mandhana scores big, the Indian women’s cricket team seldom finishes on the losing side – 10 of her 12 ODI hundreds have now come in wins and that speaks volumes about her impact on the game. India's Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century during the second ODI against Australia in New Chandigarh, Wednesday. (PTI)

On Wednesday, riding high on the left-handed opener’s dazzling 91-ball 117, the Indian women’s team logged an impressive 102-run win over Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series in New Chandigarh, leveling the series 1-1.

Australia chased down 282 to win the series opener but India’s 292 proved to be a bit too much for them this time around as they were bowled out for 190 in the 41st over.

It is after a gap of 18 years that the India women have beaten Australia on home soil in ODIs. The last time they did it was at Mumbai way back in 2007 under Mithali Raj.

Reeling after the loss in the first ODI, India’s big win should be a big confidence booster heading into the ODI World Cup later this month.

The triumph will also help India realise the importance of a top-order that plays the smart game. Mandhana, who made 58 in the first match before being run out, made sure to stay at the crease for as long as possible on Wednesday. Her classy 77-ball century, comprising 14 fours and four sixes, was the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in women’s ODIs.

Mandhana also holds the record for the fastest (in 70 balls against Ireland).

On a hot day, India made amends in batting and bowling. However, the same cannot be said about the fielding as they dropped six catches today.

While an unwell Jemimah Rodrigues missed out on the match, Arundhati Reddy filled in for her bolstering the bowling unit along with medium-pacer Renuka Thakur.

Put in to bat first, India openers Pratika Rawal (25) and Mandhana (117) stitched a 70-run partnership. After Mandhana was dismissed by Tahila McGrath’s (1/20) in the 33rd over, Deepti Sharma (40) and Richa Ghosh (29) propped India along with Sneh Rana who hammered an 18-ball 24. For Australia, Darcie Brown picked up 3/42.

In reply, India had Australia in early trouble, removing the openers quickly. Georgia Voll was dismissed for nought by Thakur while Kranti Goud (3/28) dismissed captain Alyssa Healy’s (9) to reduce them to 12/2. Perry (44), Mooney (18) and Sutherland (45 off 42) steadied the ship for Australia but it was not enough. Spinners Radha Yadav (1/27) and Sneh Rana (1/35) provided India with the important breakthroughs -- removing Mooney and then Perry.

Reddy chipped in with Sutherland’s wicket, leaving Australia in deep trouble at 134/5 after 29.3 overs. They couldn’t recover and were eventually bowled out for 190 in 40.5 overs.

Mandhana said, “The last two hundreds which I got against Australia were in a losing cause, so I am happy we won the match today. Game plan was simple - to make use of the Powerplay and then try to build an innings, and if it was in my slot, to go after it. Throughout the World Cup as well, there would not be one game where I won’t be aggressive, but it will depend on the conditions.”