Manu Bhaker shares a special moment with Sachin Tendulkar, credits him for inspiring her journey

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, who has made waves in the world of shooting with her exceptional talent and determination, recently had the privilege of meeting none other than cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Bhaker took to social media to share her excitement, posting a heartfelt tweet that captured the essence of her admiration for the cricketing icon.

In her tweet, Manu Bhaker expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to meet Sachin Tendulkar.

"The one and only Sachin Tendulkar sir! Feeling blessed to share this special moment with the cricketing icon! His journey motivated me and many of us to chase our dreams. Thank you sir for unforgettable memories!" she said in her post.

Manu described the moment as a blessing, emphasizing how special it was for her to share this experience with someone she has long admired.

In his reply to Manu's post the Cricket legend said, "Meeting you and your family was truly special, Manu. Your success story is now a source of inspiration for young girls everywhere to dream big and achieve their targets. Keep striving for excellence and setting new benchmarks India is cheering for you!"

Sachin Tendulkar, revered as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, has inspired generations with his dedication, humility, and unmatched skills on the field. His journey from a young prodigy to a global cricketing legend is a story of relentless pursuit of excellence, which resonates deeply with athletes across disciplines.

Manu Bhaker, who has already achieved remarkable success at a young age, scripted history when she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics. Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event.

The duo of Manu and Sarabjot defeated South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match. Both Manu and Sarabjot shot consistently with regular 10s in the series against the South Koreans to claim India's second medal.

Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India.

Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.

In her final event, she narrowly missed out on the historic grand treble and finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event. She missed out on the opportunity to become the first Indian to win three medals at the Olympics.

