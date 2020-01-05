e-paper
Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Cricket / Marcus Stoinis fined for homophobic slur during Big Bash League

Marcus Stoinis fined for homophobic slur during Big Bash League

The Melbourne Stars player apologised after being found guilty of breaching Cricket Australia’s code of conduct and penalised AUD 7,500 (USD 5,200).

cricket Updated: Jan 05, 2020 17:19 IST
AFP
AFP
Melbourne
Marcus Stoinis of the Stars
Marcus Stoinis of the Stars(Getty Images)
         

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was Sunday slapped with a hefty fine after directing a homophobic slur at Kane Richardson during a domestic Twenty20 Big Bash League game. The Melbourne Stars player apologised after being found guilty of breaching Cricket Australia’s code of conduct and penalised AUD 7,500 (USD 5,200).

“I got caught in the moment and took it too far,” Stoinis said of the incident during the clash with cross-town rivals Melbourne Renegades on Saturday.

ALSO READ: First time in 142 years! Stokes claims impressive Test record for England

“I realised immediately I was in the wrong and I apologise to Kane and to the umpires.

“I did the wrong thing and accept responsibility for my actions. The standards are there for a reason and I accept the penalty.” The incident comes six weeks after fast bowler James Pattinson, currently playing for Australia in the third Test against New Zealand in Sydney, was banned for player abuse, also reportedly a homophobic slur.

His penalty -- a one-match suspension which ruled him out of the first Test against Pakistan -- was harsher as it was his third code of conduct breach in the past 18 months.

“The behaviour in this matter falls short of the standards we expect and we have acted accordingly,” Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia’s head of integrity and security said of the Stoinis fine.

He only referred to the matter as “personal abuse of a player”, although the Cricket Australia website characterised it as a homophobic slur.

“There is no place for it in the game,” added Carroll.

