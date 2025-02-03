Melbourne [Australia], : Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh opened up on a hilarious story about an unexpected challenge he faced while playing backyard cricket, during playing with his four-year-old nephew, Marsh found himself facing the "nightmare" of Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's action. Marsh reveals facing "Bumrah nightmare" during a backyard cricket game

Marsh was speaking during the Australian Cricket Awards 2025.

Speaking in a video by cricket.com.au, Marsh revealed that he was playing backyard cricket with his four-year-old nephew recently and he bowled using Bumrah's action, causing Marsh's "nightmare" to continue.

"My little nephew Ted, he is four years old, we played backyard cricket the other day. He came in with Bumrah's action, and the nightmare continued," Marsh recalled hilariously.

https://x.com/cricketcomau/status/1886342513633513864

The star Indian pace spearhead was a nightmare for Aussies to face during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy concluded recently. The 3-1 scoreline in favour of Australia, who won the trophy for the first time since 2014 and avoided a hat-trick of series losses to India at home, does not truly show how much fight Bumrah single-handedly put for India.

He got 32 wickets in five matches at a stunning average of 13.06, with three five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/76. He was the highest wicket-taker in the series and broke record after record in the five-match affair, becoming the Indian with the most Test fifers in SENA and outdoing spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi to have most wickets by an Indian in an away series.

The previous year's Allan Border Medal winner for Australian Player of the Year across all formats, Marsh had a poor series against India, scoring just 73 runs in four matches and seven innings at an average of 10.42, with best score of 47. He also could pick up just three wickets at an average of 46.33.

Marsh had a poor Test run last year, with 293 runs in nine Tests and 15 innings at a sub-par average of 18.86 and just two half-centuries. He could take just five wickets as his workload was affected by injuries. In the final Test of the BGT, he was dropped to bring Beau Webster into the side.

The lanky all-rounder, known for his humour and jokes, cracked a joke about how he felt love from Australian fans "prior to December" before his form nosedived.

"I think it was capped off by the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, especially with 10 players, especially without me, they did very well," said Marsh as quoted by WWOS.

"Prior to December, I felt a lot of love," Marsh said.

"Post December, a bit of a different story. All jokes aside, over the past few years I have felt a lot of love from the Australian fans," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.